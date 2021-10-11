Forza Horizon 5 features neutral pronoun option in character creation

Forza Horizon 5 is on the horizon, and developer Playground Games has detailed more on the game's character customisation, Horizon Stories, and the Festival Playlist. In Forza Horizon 4, building your own character was pretty limited, with only a handful of options and things you could change. As shown off in the ninth instalment of the Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go series, character customisation in Forza Horizon 5 is more in-depth. You will be able to change things like hairstyles, hair colour, pronouns, voice, clothing, and accessories. To help better represent players with disabilities, there are even options to select prosthetics, which can be decorated with murals found throughout the game. Character customisation items can be unlocked by playing Horizon Stores, earning Accolades, in Wheelspins, and by purchasing them using Credits.
