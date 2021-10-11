CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 features neutral pronoun option in character creation

By cpadmin
clarepeople.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s new racing game, Forza Horizon 5, will feature a neutral pronoun option in the character creation menu. This is the first time that the franchise will allow the use of the term, used to refer to non-binary people, that is, people who do not identify with the male or female gender.

www.clarepeople.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 PC System Requirements Unveiled

The Forza franchise is gearing up for a new exciting launch into the marketplace this year. So naturally, fans of the Forza Horizon series are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Forza Horizon 5. However, if you’re personally looking to enjoy this game on the PC platform, then you might have also been awaiting the arrival of its PC system requirements. Fortunately, the folks at Playground Games have finally unveiled just what requirements are needed to run this game.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements: Specs & graphics details revealed

The next open world racing sim from Microsoft hits Xbox consoles and PC this November. Here’s a breakdown of Forza Horizon 5’s PC requirements, min spec all the way to the ideal specifications. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on Novermber 5, 2021 but questions...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pronoun#Xbox Series X#Character Creation#New Xbox#Forza Horizon 5#Canaltech News#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Cloud Gaming
videogameschronicle.com

Forza Horizon 5 PC specs, graphics options and peripherals confirmed

Playground Games has revealed the minimum, recommended and “ideal” PC specifications for Forza Horizon 5. The studio has also confirmed various graphics options that will be available as well as supported peripherals. In a blog post, Playground said it had updated its minimum specs from the previous estimate provided on...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Twinfinite

Forza Horizon 5’s Recommended PC Specs Officially Revealed

Today, Microsoft and Playground Games officially unveiled the recommended PC specs for their upcoming racing sim, Forza Horizon 5. The intel comes by way of a blog post from the UK-based company’s official site. Go ahead and check out the game’s recommended PC specs down below:. As you can see,...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 makes changes to Festival Playlist, Stories, and character customisation

Forza Horizon 5 is on the horizon, and developer Playground Games has detailed more on the game's character customisation, Horizon Stories, and the Festival Playlist. In Forza Horizon 4, building your own character was pretty limited, with only a handful of options and things you could change. As shown off in the ninth instalment of the Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go series, character customisation in Forza Horizon 5 is more in-depth. You will be able to change things like hairstyles, hair colour, pronouns, voice, clothing, and accessories. To help better represent players with disabilities, there are even options to select prosthetics, which can be decorated with murals found throughout the game. Character customisation items can be unlocked by playing Horizon Stores, earning Accolades, in Wheelspins, and by purchasing them using Credits.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Forza Horizon 5 PC specs are pretty steep, huh

The Forza Horizon 5 PC system requirements are out in full, and hoo boy, are you gonna need the best graphics cards to max it out. Revealed in a blog post, the new specs both update the previously listed Minimum requirements on Steam, and include an “Ideal” tier on top of the Recommended requirements. This doesn’t specify a particular resolution, but does ask for either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon Radeon RX 6800 XT as the GPU – two of the most powerful, expensive, difficult to buy graphics cards on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Forza Horizon 5 is getting Back to the Future’s Delorean

The letters “DMC” might mean something different to Devil May Cry fans, but when it comes to cars, the Delorean DMC-12 is a classic. It’s the one that Doc Brown famously uses to travel through time in Back to the Future, and it’s coming to Forza Horizon 5. As revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Forza Horizon 5 Achievements Revealed

On November 9, fans will be able to explore an expansive version of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5, launching with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and on Steam. In Forza Horizon 5, you can expect to race cargo planes, climb an active volcano, race to the festival under beautiful Mexican skies and more, all while collecting a bunch of achievements either by playing through the main game or going out of your way to complete certain challenges around Mexico.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 Will Feature Seasons With Evolving Map

The creators of Forza Horizon 5 drew inspiration from battle royale games. The map in the new installment of the series will change with each season. Forza Horizon 5 devs have revealed more details about the game;. The new installment will feature seasons similar to those known from the battle...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 Achievements: Full list, how to unlock, and more

Forza Horizon 5, being an Xbox Game Studios title, of course supports its own suite of Achievements for players to earn and seek out during their playthroughs. As revealed during a Forza Horizon 5 stream, this highly anticipated open-world racing game from Playground Games will feature dozens of Achievements that span every pillar of gameplay, meaning players and Achievements hunters will have plenty of direction for what to attempt next.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Forza Horizon 5 DeLorean Debuts in Festival Playlist's First Week

Surprise, surprise! A Forza Horizon 5 DeLorean has been announced and will be available as part of the game's Festival Playlist. Best of all, you won't have to wait too long to enjoy this cool classic car. Forza Horizon 5 is -- as the name implies -- the latest game...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy