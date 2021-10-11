CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin is bullish 10/11/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far. The decent break below $59,740-685 brought in $30,885 of pressure. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $28,310. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $29,270 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are ON HOLD.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Prices power to 5-month high Thursday - Oct. 14

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are higher and hit a five-month high Thursday. The Bitcoin bulls still have the solid overall near-term technical advantage and gained more power today, to suggest at least sideways-to-higher price action in the near term. There are no strong, early chart clues to suggest a market top is close at hand. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold is bearish 10/11/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. This is ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. This is ON HOLD.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH gains 10 percent value as bullish momentum inflates to $619

Bullish momentum is on the rise once again. Price reached $619 height during the day. Support level is found at $452. The latest Bitcoin Cash price analysis is dictating that the bullish momentum has been at its peak since the past week. The price has increased tremendously and is now settled at $620 in the one-day price chart. The bulls have been succeeding so far as the price has been traveling in the upwards direction at a continuous rate. More opportunities are becoming available for the buyers, as the coin value is going up.
MARKETS
investing.com

XRP Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.04786 by 09:29 (13:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $47.62996B, or 2.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What's the Most Tax-Friendly Way to Hold Bitcoin?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has gained notoriety for a number of reasons, most obviously because it's up 97% year-to-date and has vastly outgained the S&P 500 over the past several years. With great gains often come high taxes, so it's especially important to know which accounts are best suited to holding the popular cryptocurrency.
INCOME TAX
kitco.com

Gold price powers to 4-week high on chart-based buying, weaker greenback

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, with both...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price trades just below $1,800 as U.S. weekly jobless claims decline to 293,000

(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims declined 36,000 to 293,000 in the week to Saturday, beating market expectation sand marking a fresh pandemic low. Economists’ consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 319,000 following the revised level of 329,000 reported in the previous week. The four-week...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar

LONDON (Reuters) - World markets stayed focused on rising inflation on Thursday as tech stocks rebooted global equities, oil and gas prices fired up again but the dollar and benchmark government bond yields both stalled. Record high Chinese factory gate inflation data overnight following stronger-than-expected U.S. CPI figures on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

LinkedIn to replace networking platform with jobs-only version in China

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn said on Thursday it would pull the plug on its existing professional networking website in China and instead launch a jobs-only version later this year. The new website, called InJobs, will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts...
INTERNET
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit 4-week highs on improved charts, inflation worries

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Thursday and hit four-week highs. The metals are being propelled up by improving near-term chart postures and lingering concerns about rising and even problematic price inflation. December gold futures were last up $4.30 at $1,798.80. December Comex silver was last up $0.34 at $23.51 an ounce.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Dollar falls to 10-day low as rally pauses; riskier currencies rebound

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar edged down against major peers on Thursday, reaching its lowest level in 10 days in a pullback from its recent rally, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars rose. Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy more quickly than previously expected have...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

BoE's Mann says she can wait before raising rates

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England can hold off on raising interest rates because investors are doing some of the central bank's work for it by betting on tighter monetary policy in Britain and the United States, BoE interest rate-setter Catherine Mann said. "They see that monetary...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver head into the EU session slightly lower

(Kitco News) - After two good sessions gold is pausing for breath this morning. The yellow metal trades -0.22% lower while silver is down -0.18%. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.32% higher along with spot WTI which has risen 0.68%. Risk sentiment was once again good...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. producer price growth rises to 8.6%, gold price near daily highs

(Kitco News) Gold was largely unchanged and trading near daily highs after the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 8.6% on an annual basis in September versus the expected 8.7%. This marked the largest year-over-year advance since November 2010. The PPI slowed to 0.5% on a monthly basis in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Not Keeping Pace With Major Cryptocurrencies Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.1% lower over 24 hours early Friday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 5.37% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE traded 4.3% and 6.3% lower against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum over 24 hours. Since the year began, DOGE has appreciated 4000% after touching an...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Long-term studies put current gold prices into perspective

For the first time in six weeks, gold has flirted with $1800 per ounce. The last time gold effectively challenged $1800 was during the week of August 23, when gold opened at $1780 and then closed at $1820. On the week of August, 30 gold traded to a high of $1837 and closed at $1820. On the following week, gold would break below $1800 per ounce with prices remaining below that key level for the next six consecutive weeks. Chart 1 is a weekly Japanese candlestick of gold futures and highlights the price points mentioned above.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and Silver higher, sell the rally

Gold and silver are seeing a solid rally this morning, pushing up to our resistance levels. Until proven otherwise, we are selling at resistance with the trend still lower. Based on the trend and recent price action, there are two choices, observe and wait for the trend reversal or sell at resistance.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Sterling shrugs off weaker-than-expected UK GDP, higher U.S. inflation

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Wednesday as traders shrugged off data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth in Britain and rising U.S. consumer prices, and focused on bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates. Britain's economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller...
BUSINESS

