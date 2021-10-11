Bitcoin is bullish 10/11/21

Bullish momentum is on the rise once again. Price reached $619 height during the day. Support level is found at $452. The latest Bitcoin Cash price analysis is dictating that the bullish momentum has been at its peak since the past week. The price has increased tremendously and is now settled at $620 in the one-day price chart. The bulls have been succeeding so far as the price has been traveling in the upwards direction at a continuous rate. More opportunities are becoming available for the buyers, as the coin value is going up.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO