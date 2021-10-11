FX points to ‘risk on’, the Euro under pressure

US bonds yield 10-year bond yields are now pushing through the 1.60 en route towards the 1.75 zone following on from a reasonably strong Non-farm Payroll read last week. Solid numbers and some decent revisions have pretty much confirmed that the Fed will begin its easing back of its bond purchasing programme at their next meeting on November 3rd. The Fed funds futures are now pricing in an interest rate rise in the US by the end of next year. Whilst there is upward rate pressure on most of the G8 economies, the US will be the bell-weather and the greenback should remain reasonably well supported. The yield differentials between the US and the low yielders should not be ignored. USDJPY is now rightly at 3-year highs. The Euro bond rates are still in negative territory weighing on the single currency.