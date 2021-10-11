CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX points to ‘risk on’, the Euro under pressure

Cover picture for the articleUS bonds yield 10-year bond yields are now pushing through the 1.60 en route towards the 1.75 zone following on from a reasonably strong Non-farm Payroll read last week. Solid numbers and some decent revisions have pretty much confirmed that the Fed will begin its easing back of its bond purchasing programme at their next meeting on November 3rd. The Fed funds futures are now pricing in an interest rate rise in the US by the end of next year. Whilst there is upward rate pressure on most of the G8 economies, the US will be the bell-weather and the greenback should remain reasonably well supported. The yield differentials between the US and the low yielders should not be ignored. USDJPY is now rightly at 3-year highs. The Euro bond rates are still in negative territory weighing on the single currency.

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD, hit by risk appetite, finds support below $1,770

Gold, rejected at $1,800, retreats to levels below $1,770. Risk appetite and higher US bonds have hit gold futures. XAU/USD's bearish momentum might increase below $1,745. Gold futures have dropped sharply on Friday, hurt by a combination of factors that have boosted appetite for risk. The yellow metal has depreciated more than $30 after having topped at $1,800 on Thursday, to find supporet right below $1,770 during the afternoon US trading session.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY rallies at five-year highs, braces to 157.00

The British pound continues its rally against the Japanese yen on the back of BoE’s hiking rates expectations. The market sentiment is upbeat, boosting risk-sensitive currencies like the Sterling. Japanese Finance Minister said that currency stability is “very important” and will keep an eye on the forex market moves. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY rallies to three-year highs above 114.00 amid risk-on market sentiment

USD/JPY soars during the week, despite US dollar weakness across the board. Rising US T-bond yields underpins the USD/JPY pair. US Retail Sales upwardly surprised, rose by 0.7%, more than expectations. The USD/JPY extends its one-and-a-half month rally, advances 0.47% during the New York session, trading at 114.21 at the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Prices rising as new dangers point to hard assets

A big week for precious metals markets as inflation pressures push consumer prices to painful new heights. On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported that inflation at the wholesale level is up 8.6% from a year ago. That’s the steepest annual advance since the data started being reported. Of course,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After reaching the upside target at 1.1622 and finishing the first descending impulse towards 1.1585, EURUSD is correcting upwards. Possibly, the pair may complete the correction at 1.1608 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.1585. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.1555. GBP/USD,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Dollar soft momentum unlikely to last

Except for the yen, all G10 currencies strengthened against the dollar this week. However, we think this is mostly due to some USD profit taking, and we expect the greenback to re-join its upward trend soon. Elsewhere, it appears that hawkish ECB remarks and dovish BoE remarks failed to materially impact the market's rate expectations.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to struggle to gather strength unless US yields extend slide

EUR/USD has reclaimed 1.1600 but recovery remains fragile. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays afloat above 1.5%. Additional gains are likely if 1.1620 turns into support. Following Wednesday's upsurge, the EUR/USD pair pushed higher on Thursday but failed to close in the positive territory. The pair remains at the mercy of US Treasury bond yields and their impact on the dollar's valuation.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP bears flirt with YTD lows, around mid-0.8400s

A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around EUR/GBP on Friday. Dovish ECB tilt was seen as a key factor behind the euro’s underperformance. Positive Brexit-related headlines underpinned the GBP and exerted pressure. The EUR/GBP cross witnessed heavy selling during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the...
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD advances amid profit-taking

Traders took some profits from their USD longs as the EURUSD pair declined to 15-month lows recently, pushing the EURUSD pair slightly higher this week. The EU calendar is rather empty today, offering only the European trade balance numbers, which don't cause any market movements. Later in the session, the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar’s corrective decline soon to be over

US Federal Reserve officials, unfazed by poor employment figures, march on with tapering. European macroeconomic figures keep indicating a slowing recovery pace. EUR/USD will likely reach fresh 2021 lows, as EUR buyers are nowhere to be seen. The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground after reaching a fresh 2021 low...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FTSE 100 highest since COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bitcoin up on ETF hopes

GPs will be paid more to do what they used to do before the pandemic, like see patients face to face. This is what dislocation and the ‘new normal’ looks like: same service, costs more. That’s one of the reasons why inflation is not going to be as transitory as central bankers have been telling us.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD prints a fresh weekly high around 0.7439 amid positive US economic data

AUD/USD extends its rally against the greenback for the seventh consecutive day. An upbeat market sentiment weighs on the US dollar safe-haven status. The PBoC said that Evergrande’s risks to the financial system are “controllable.”. US Retail Sales rose by 0.7%, better than the 0.2% contraction foreseen. The Australian dollar...
MARKETS
investing.com

Real Estate May Come Under Pressure Soon

Real estate is one of the biggest investments of our lifetime. It’s one of our best assets, but there will be times when it does very well, which we’ve recently seen, and there will also be tough times, when real estate can be dormant. There will come a time where there will be better places to focus our time and capital.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FX positioning: Euro moves into net-short territory

The dollar’s net aggregate longs continued to rise and are at their highest since November 2019. The euro and the pound both moved into net-short territory, although there is no solid evidence that any Brexit-related risk is being priced into GBP. The AUD/NZD positioning gap shrank, but remained significant. Dollar...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Yen Stays Pressured, Euro Sluggish on ECB Comments

Overall outlook in the financial market is unchanged, with Yen selloff as the main theme, as major global treasury yields continue to march higher. Euro is second weakest after ECB officials talked down the threat of inflation. Australian Dollar is trading broadly higher, followed by Kiwi. Dollar, Sterling and Loonie are mixed, with the greenback trading with a lower hand.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD leads risk FX up, USD flat, welcome to Payrolls Friday!

Risk-On; Upbeat Payrolls Forecast, US Debt Limit Extended. Summary: Welcome to Payrolls Friday! As my fingers hit the keyboards while my brain contemplates Friday, Payrolls Day. Ringing in my head is the tune of Phil Collins’ 1989 hit tune, “Just Another Day in Paradise”. Indeed, its just another day for you and me in FX land. Ahead of what is anticipated to be an upbeat September Payrolls report. Median forecasts are for a Jobs Creation number between 490,000 to 500,000, from 235,000 in August, and the Unemployment Rate to fall to 5.1% from 5.2%. Yesterday’s sharp fall in the Weekly Jobless Claims to 326,000 from a previous 362,000 that beat expectations of 350,000 was the catalyst for a solid Employment report tonight. A Reuters report added that the number of people on state unemployment rolls plunged to an 18-month low in September. US lawmakers agreed to extend the country’s Debt Ceiling by USD 408 billion to early December which added to the market’s improved risk sentiment.
MARKETS
mpamag.com

BMO Economics on market risks and pressures

While borrowing activity and home sales are likely to remain strong for the rest of the year, declining affordability across Canada represents ever-mounting pressure on the market, according to a new report by BMO Economics. Benchmark price movements have been decelerating since the Q1 peak, but they saw a notable...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Euro Stays Pressured in Slow Markets, Risk Appetite Returning

Selloff in Euro remains the main theme in slow markets today. Return of risk appetite is also weighing down Dollar and Yen. On the other hand, commodity currencies are generally strong, with Aussie having an upper hand over Kiwi and Loonie. Sterling is mixed for now, partly supported by buying against European majors. While stocks are rebounding, major indexes are staying in familiar range. Traders would like to wait for tomorrow’s US NFP before taking a committed stance.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD weakness looks temporary – MUFG

Risk flows and falling US Treasury bond yields forced the greenback to stay on the back foot on Thursday. But in the view of economists at MUFG Bank, there is compelling reason to believe the scale of US dollar weakness looks to be more a positioning squeeze rather than any notable change in the global macro backdrop.
MARKETS

