C.M. Eppes cuts ribbon on new state of the art fitness center

Camp LIGHT, along with members of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the completion of their new Reflection Hall with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning at Creative Works Farm. The new building, which resembles an old one-room schoolhouse, allows the day-camp to teach a greater number of children and...
The Chamber of Commerce was host to a ribbon cutting ceremony at Summit Fitness / Tioga Fitness last Tuesday. Bryan Hathaway, physical therapist and owner and CEO of Peak Performance Physical Therapy / Tioga Fitness took over the lease on the Yeaman Gym. Located at 30 Elm St. in Owego, the gym has been rebranded as Summit Fitness, offering various public classes where members may go at their own pace. Personal training is offered as well.
Dozens of people gathered on Onset Beach, lining the pier and the sea wall, to celebrate the grand opening of the Onset Bay Center on Friday, Oct. 8. The center, which encompasses the renovated bathhouse, Wickets Island, and other nearby Buzzards Bay Association properties, has been open since the summer of 2020, but the ongoing pandemic delayed a grand celebration.
SUPERIOR, WYOMING (October 12, 2021) — The new community center at 3 North Main Street in Superior, WY is celebrating with a ribbon cutting this Friday, October 15 at 4:00. The building was in the works before Superior Mayor Dominic Wolf took office. He is now in his last year. The plans for the community center changed course when Wolf came into office. Originally, it was going to be a brick building. Instead, it is a really well-insulated steel building.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There’s a new membership gym in town named, 4th and Market, that provides full industry equipment, yoga, personal training and more. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in honor of the official opening of the first floor gym, better known as the playground. Dakota Matz, Co-Owner of 4th and Market said he’s been personal training for almost 10 years, but has been working on expanding the building with his wife for about five years now.
The School District U-46 Board of Education along with Superintendent Tony Sanders will officially open the district’s new “Welcome Center” with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22. U-46 purchased the 95,000-square-foot building at 1019 E. Chicago St. in 2018 after having leased the site’s parking lot for several...
Henderson (KSNV) — The City of Henderson, in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign, will host a ribbon-cutting event to formally celebrate the opening of its newest fitness court. OTHER NEWS| Henderson Fire Department now accepting applications for volunteer program. The new fitness court is the first of its kind...
On Thursday students and staff from the East Boston Early Education Center (EBEEC) on Gove Street joined Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, Rep. Adrian Madaro and City Councilor Lydia Edwards to cut the ribbon on the school’s newly created playground. EBEEC Principal Rhiannon Varmette said getting the playground designed,...
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville Thursday for the official opening of the Resource and Referral Network Center. The center is open to the public and contains a lending library with educational resources available to all members of the...
The Illinois State University Board of Trustees and President Terri Goss Kinzy will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Multicultural Center at 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021. Due to the forecast for inclement weather, COVID-19 restrictions, and limited space at the Multicultural Center, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be available online. Please go to the Center’s Facebook page or the Zoom webinar. There will also be a watch party at 2 p.m. in the Circus Room of the Bone Student Center.
The University of Houston-Victoria will host a public ribbon cutting for their new 58,464 square foot, three-story science, technology, engineering and mathematics building Thursday afternoon. The new STEM building will provide ample space the university previously lacked for programs like computer science, chemistry and biology, said Dmitri Sobolev, associate professor...
The City of Las Cruces will cut the ribbon on the new AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park located at the Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27. The Las Cruces AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park is a long-term investment in the health of our community. A...
A ribbon cutting at Little Learners Spectrum Center (LLSC), 840 Progress Drive in Farmington, was held Thursday, Oct. 14 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The center is an early intervention/childcare program serving children up to five years of age and offers an after school program.
For many parents, finding childcare can be a daunting task. A clean, healthy environment where young minds can safely learn about the world around them is absolutely what every parent looks for when searching for childcare.That is why when the Methodist Children’s Center, located at 308 School Lane Road in ...
On Sunday, October 24th, join the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, as they celebrate the Grand Opening of Nazareth Strength & Fitness’ new location with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Partners Kris Hicks, Kerianne Hicks, Joe Fortunato, and Dani Fortunato...
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, The Children’s Center for Communication and Development officially cut the ribbon on its brand-new playground on The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, made possible by a gift from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation through the USM Foundation.
Ribbon cutting for new Zahra Baker Message Center at Kiwanis Park. The City of Hickory will honor Invisible Disabilities Week and celebrate the installation of a new message center at Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A renovation brought new life to an old building showcasing history. On Saturday the ribbon was cut on the Italian Cultural Center at the corner of Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue, located at 2351 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo. CCI Buffalo, Centro Culturale Italiano Di Buffalo, made it a...
Donning his iconic red cowboy hat, Herbert Wertheim, the billionaire namesake of the latest addition to the College of Engineering, cut the ribbon for the new building just north of the Reitz Union. The dedication ceremony took place the morning of Oct. 7 in front of the new engineering building,...
