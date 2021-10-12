CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.M. Eppes cuts ribbon on new state of the art fitness center

WNCT
 10 days ago

Back in May, C.M. Eppes won a grant...

www.wnct.com

News-Virginian

Camp LIGHT hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new classroom building

Camp LIGHT, along with members of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the completion of their new Reflection Hall with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning at Creative Works Farm. The new building, which resembles an old one-room schoolhouse, allows the day-camp to teach a greater number of children and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
owegopennysaver.com

Chamber welcomes Summit Fitness with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Chamber of Commerce was host to a ribbon cutting ceremony at Summit Fitness / Tioga Fitness last Tuesday. Bryan Hathaway, physical therapist and owner and CEO of Peak Performance Physical Therapy / Tioga Fitness took over the lease on the Yeaman Gym. Located at 30 Elm St. in Owego, the gym has been rebranded as Summit Fitness, offering various public classes where members may go at their own pace. Personal training is offered as well.
theweektoday.com

Onset Bay Center celebrates grand opening at ribbon cutting ceremony

Dozens of people gathered on Onset Beach, lining the pier and the sea wall, to celebrate the grand opening of the Onset Bay Center on Friday, Oct. 8. The center, which encompasses the renovated bathhouse, Wickets Island, and other nearby Buzzards Bay Association properties, has been open since the summer of 2020, but the ongoing pandemic delayed a grand celebration.
LIFESTYLE
wyo4news.com

Ribbon cutting Friday for Superior, WY new community center

SUPERIOR, WYOMING (October 12, 2021) — The new community center at 3 North Main Street in Superior, WY is celebrating with a ribbon cutting this Friday, October 15 at 4:00. The building was in the works before Superior Mayor Dominic Wolf took office. He is now in his last year. The plans for the community center changed course when Wolf came into office. Originally, it was going to be a brick building. Instead, it is a really well-insulated steel building.
SUPERIOR, WY
#State Of The Art
WHIZ

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Honor of New Downtown Gym

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There’s a new membership gym in town named, 4th and Market, that provides full industry equipment, yoga, personal training and more. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in honor of the official opening of the first floor gym, better known as the playground. Dakota Matz, Co-Owner of 4th and Market said he’s been personal training for almost 10 years, but has been working on expanding the building with his wife for about five years now.
kanecountyconnects.com

U-46 Will Cut Ribbon on New School District Welcome Center in Elgin

The School District U-46 Board of Education along with Superintendent Tony Sanders will officially open the district’s new “Welcome Center” with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22. U-46 purchased the 95,000-square-foot building at 1019 E. Chicago St. in 2018 after having leased the site’s parking lot for several...
ELGIN, IL
news3lv.com

Henderson to host ribbon-cutting for new fitness court

Henderson (KSNV) — The City of Henderson, in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign, will host a ribbon-cutting event to formally celebrate the opening of its newest fitness court. OTHER NEWS| Henderson Fire Department now accepting applications for volunteer program. The new fitness court is the first of its kind...
HENDERSON, NV
eastietimes.com

East Boston Early Education Center Cuts Ribbon on New Playground

On Thursday students and staff from the East Boston Early Education Center (EBEEC) on Gove Street joined Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, Rep. Adrian Madaro and City Councilor Lydia Edwards to cut the ribbon on the school’s newly created playground. EBEEC Principal Rhiannon Varmette said getting the playground designed,...
BOSTON, MA
WDAM-TV

JC holds ribbon-cutting for Resource and Referral Network Center

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville Thursday for the official opening of the Resource and Referral Network Center. The center is open to the public and contains a lending library with educational resources available to all members of the...
ELLISVILLE, MS
illinoisstate.edu

Multicultural Center dedication and ribbon cutting, October 15

The Illinois State University Board of Trustees and President Terri Goss Kinzy will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Multicultural Center at 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021. Due to the forecast for inclement weather, COVID-19 restrictions, and limited space at the Multicultural Center, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be available online. Please go to the Center’s Facebook page or the Zoom webinar. There will also be a watch party at 2 p.m. in the Circus Room of the Bone Student Center.
Victoria Advocate

UHV to host ribbon cutting for new STEM building

The University of Houston-Victoria will host a public ribbon cutting for their new 58,464 square foot, three-story science, technology, engineering and mathematics building Thursday afternoon. The new STEM building will provide ample space the university previously lacked for programs like computer science, chemistry and biology, said Dmitri Sobolev, associate professor...
VICTORIA, TX
las-cruces.org

Ribbon Cutting to Open AARP-Sponsored Fitness Park

The City of Las Cruces will cut the ribbon on the new AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park located at the Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27. The Las Cruces AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park is a long-term investment in the health of our community. A...
Daily Journal

RIBBON CUTTING AT LITTLE LEARNERS SPECTRUM CENTER

A ribbon cutting at Little Learners Spectrum Center (LLSC), 840 Progress Drive in Farmington, was held Thursday, Oct. 14 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The center is an early intervention/childcare program serving children up to five years of age and offers an after school program.
casscountynow.com

Methodist Children’s Center Ribbon Cutting

For many parents, finding childcare can be a daunting task. A clean, healthy environment where young minds can safely learn about the world around them is absolutely what every parent looks for when searching for childcare.That is why when the Methodist Children’s Center, located at 308 School Lane Road in ...
EDUCATION
hickorync.gov

Ribbon cutting for new Zahra Baker Message Center at Kiwanis Park

Ribbon cutting for new Zahra Baker Message Center at Kiwanis Park. The City of Hickory will honor Invisible Disabilities Week and celebrate the installation of a new message center at Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m.
POLITICS
ssnewstelegram.com

Ribbon Cutting

CO323 Designs hosted a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, Oct. 8, at their location, 309 Industrial Drive East. Please welcome them to the local business community.
POLITICS
Independent Florida Alligator

New engineering laboratory hosts its billionaire namesake for ribbon-cutting ceremony

Donning his iconic red cowboy hat, Herbert Wertheim, the billionaire namesake of the latest addition to the College of Engineering, cut the ribbon for the new building just north of the Reitz Union. The dedication ceremony took place the morning of Oct. 7 in front of the new engineering building,...

