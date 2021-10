If the first week of MVFC play is any indication on how the 2021 season is going to go, we are in for a wild season to go on. The first week of play last week, saw some wild games in the four contests played. One thing is clear though that South Dakota State is just as good or possibly better than the team that went to the national title game this past spring. The Jacks showed in their MVFC opener at Indiana State last week why they were chosen as the preseason favorites in the league with an easy 44-0 win over the Sycamores.

