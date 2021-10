The Steelers are set to face a battered Seahawks team in week six, and here are four burning questions the team will have to answer. The Steelers are one game away from their bye week, and while the Seahawks are playing extremely hurt, the team still needs to win. While the performance against the Broncos was promising, there are still issues this team will have to get past in order to remain competitive.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO