Jon Gruden is out as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but there is still much to be discussed between the franchise and its former coach. Having resigned abruptly following leaked emails that showed Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language spanning several years in conversations with former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen, the Raiders anointed special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia as interim head coach and are trying desperately to refocus on football and snapping their current losing streak, but owner Mark Davis must multitask and figure out what to do with the remaining salary owed to his former head coach.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO