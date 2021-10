Ruggiero, famously known as AntSir, is an American professional musical and songwriter from Torrington, Connecticut. The things that make me different from the rest is I have a drive that can’t ever be stopped I don’t rest until I fulfill my goal and reach as close to perfection as it can get. I’ve always been like that since I was a child it’s just who I am. I don’t sugar coat anything because if I did that I wouldn’t be real. Real is truth and that’s what I like to base my whole movement on is truth and being real. I’m a different type of artist because compared to these new guys and myself our lyrics don’t relate at all they talk about the same stuff the stuff that sells and appeals to the masses I speak from my soul I speak from my oppression that I faced my trials and tribulations things that motivate me I tell stories I could go on and on but I’m going to stop there just listen to the lyrics listen to the flow the beats and the lyrics dancing look at and into that. I’m different man and I want to show the world that.

