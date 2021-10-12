CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Blake Griffin: Scores eight in start

 10 days ago

Griffin tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block...

AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Why He Re-Signed With Brooklyn Nets Rather Than Returning to Los Angeles

When Blake Griffin agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 NBA season, there was some speculation that hey may return to Los Angeles. Blake, who was obviously drafted by the LA Clippers before spending eight seasons with the franchise, spends his off-seasons in Los Angeles with his two sons. With both the Clippers and Lakers having championship contending teams in the city, some speculated that Griffin may seek a return to Los Angeles. Instead, Blake chose the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Lamarcus Aldridge
Blake Griffin
Paul Millsap
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Finally Reveals Details About Trade From Clippers

One of the most unexpected NBA trades in recent years, was the LA Clippers shipping their franchise player Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons just months after convincing him to sign a 5-year extension. According to Blake, the trade was just as shocking to him as it was to everyone else.
NBA
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Addresses Fractured Relationship With Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers

One of the ongoing storylines that persisted months after Blake Griffin was shockingly traded from the LA Clippers, was his feelings towards Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers. When Blake Griffin first returned to Los Angeles as a member of the Pistons, a video went viral of him seemingly ignoring Ballmer's attempt at a handshake during Blake's pre-game routine. Blake said postgame that the video was taken out of context, and that he does not stop his pre-game routine for anybody; however, it was understandably clear that Blake was not yet ready to reconcile with his former employer.
NBA
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Details of Jersey Retirement Ceremony Clippers Held For Him

Just months before dealing him to the Detroit Pistons, the LA Clippers did all they could to convince franchise player Blake Griffin to re-sign with the team. These efforts included a fake jersey retirement ceremony for Blake, which illustrated his jersey being lifted into the Staples Center rafters after being a Clipper for life. Until recently, details of this ceremony were widely unavailable; however, in a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Blake revealed some details.
NBA
clipsnation.com

Blake Griffin remembers the awkwardness surrounding his trade from the Clippers

In the list of greatest Clippers of all time, Blake Griffin’s name can’t be far from the top. This decade of Clippers basketball owes a considerable amount of success to Griffin: he threw down high-flying dunks on the court for the Clippers; he helped reinvent the identity of the Clippers off the court; he even gave us the most recent iteration of our logo.
NBA
Newsday

Nets may call upon Blake Griffin to fill void left by Kyrie Irving

When it comes to figuring out how to replace Kyrie Irving’s production for as long as he remains in unvaccinated exile, the Nets have no shortage of answers. They have a roster loaded with ammunition to support stars Kevin Durant and James Harden in the form of former All-Stars Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap, not to mention two-time three-point shooting leader Joe Harris and super sub Patty Mills.
NBA
Audacy

Blake Griffin pulled a Ben Simmons on wide-open dunk opportunity

Philadelphia 76ers fans don't need another reason to have Ben Simmons on their minds, as Tuesday brought us all the Simmons-related drama that we could handle. The 25-year-old was thrown out of practice, suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, and was once again the focal point of NBA talk for the day. Is that not enough material to nullify the need for any other reasons to think about Simmons?
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
