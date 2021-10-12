Nets' Blake Griffin: Scores eight in start

One of the ongoing storylines that persisted months after Blake Griffin was shockingly traded from the LA Clippers, was his feelings towards Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers. When Blake Griffin first returned to Los Angeles as a member of the Pistons, a video went viral of him seemingly ignoring Ballmer's attempt at a handshake during Blake's pre-game routine. Blake said postgame that the video was taken out of context, and that he does not stop his pre-game routine for anybody; however, it was understandably clear that Blake was not yet ready to reconcile with his former employer.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO