The Mortuary Is Easily The Most Haunted House In New Orleans

At the end of Canal Street sits one of the most haunted houses in New Orleans, and it just so happens to be one of the most popular thrill-seeking attractions in the city. Since opening in 2007, The Mortuary has been ranked as one of the best haunted houses, scaring hundreds of brave souls every fall. While it’s certainly an adrenaline-inducing experience, you may be surprised to learn that this haunted house is actually a haunted house. It’s been featured on several ghost hunting shows including the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures, and it’s quite possible you may just have a paranormal experience as you make your way through the Hollywood-level theatrics.

The house was built in 1872 and served as the family home for Irish immigrants Mary Slattery and John Devonshire.

Seems strange to convert someone’s house into a funeral home, right?

Every year, The Mortuary puts on one of the most intense, terrifying haunted houses in the state.

As you make your way through each room, you’ll be met with terrifyingly realistic scenes, truly making you question everything.

You never know what lurks behind every corner...

You'll come face to face with some of your worst nightmares...

...but you might just come face to face with something else.

You’ll want to get your tickets in advance, and you can do so by heading over to their website for a full schedule. If you’ve ever had a paranormal experience at The Mortuary, share it with us in the comments.

Address: The Mortuary Haunted House, 4800 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA