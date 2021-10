Freshman Alexa Wolff scored her scored first ever hat trick to lead the way for Cedar Grove, which took a 7-0 victory over Golda Och in West Orange. With the victory, the Panthers are now 10-2 on the season. The winners also received a pair of goals from Samira Lukovic and finishes from Pashience Abud and Ava Romero on the day.

CEDAR GROVE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO