Yellen tells IMF’s Georgieva data-rigging probe raised ‘legitimate’ concerns-Treasury

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm’s report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief “raised legitimate issues and concerns” but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted....

