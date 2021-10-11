CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood Soldier Jennifer Sewell Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

By BET Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Army Pfc Jennifer Sewell has been found safe days after not reporting for duty, causing concern over here whereabouts. However, military officials from Fort Hood, Tex., where she was stationed say the spoke with her family and confirmed she is with them. “Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of...

ABC7 Chicago

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind barracks

A 26-year-old Fort Hood soldier was found dead Saturday behind his barracks, according to military officials. The soldier was identified as Spc. Maxwell Hockin, who was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer, Fort Hood officials said Wednesday.
MILITARY
Austin American-Statesman

Fort Hood uses new missing persons policy to help find soldier safe over the weekend

The American-Statesman is in its second year of bringing you updates on the death of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Reporter Heather Osbourne has been covering the Guillen case since the soldier's disappearance in April 2020 and has investigated the toxic culture at Fort Hood that prompted a public outcry and calls for reforms from the highest ranks of government.
FORT HOOD, TX
Gazette

Dead soldier at Fort Hood identified, cause of death not released

A young soldier found dead at Fort Hood has been identified, but his cause of death remains hidden. The U.S. Army announced Saturday that a soldier was found dead in the company barracks but did not identify the soldier. On Wednesday, the Army identified the victim as 26-year-old Maxwell Hockin. The incident is still under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
MILITARY
Army Times

Green Beret killed during water training identified

The Army has identified the Green Beret killed in a water training exercise Tuesday afternoon at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead died while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group Maritime Assessment Course, which prepares soldiers for Combat Diver Qualification Course.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Hood#Military Police#U S Army#Pfc#Ltc
Andalusia Star News

Joseph M. Mikel, CWO4, U.S. Army, Helicopter Pilot, Vietnam Veteran Distinguished Flying Cross

It was getting late, almost dark, when the pilot of the H-21 gently eased the nose-gear of his helicopter against the hill in front. The aft landing gear was still in the air. To evacuate the 12 wounded men from the steep mountain side, he would have to hover, nose down, low enough for them to enter through the side door, about 20 feet behind the cockpit. The tandem rotors of the H-21 made the maneuver extremely difficult. If the tail rotor dropped below horizontal, it would strike the trees below. The front rotor was just feet from the hill-side in front and time was critical because the Viet Cong were just over the hilltop. As soon as the troops were aboard, the pilot lifted off and flew the wounded men to Da Nang. The pilot during this daring and dangerous operation was CWO Joe Mikel, from Opp, Alabama. His courageous actions on June 13, 1962 would earn him the Distinguished Flying Cross, the first such award given to a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War.
OPP, AL
z1077fm.com

MARINE KILLED IN TRAINING EXERCISE AT MCAGCC

Multiple media outlets are reporting a tragedy aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center that took place earlier this month. During a dry fire exercise on October 3, Lance Cpl. Jonothan Barnette, 24, from Georgia, was struck in the chest by a bullet while not wearing protective gear. Lance Cpl. Barnette was part was the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines and is reported by the Naval Safety Center’s mishap summaries to have died on the scene. Barnette’s mother told WRCBtv in Tennessee that the family is still seeking answers regarding the circumstances that led to her son’s death during a dry fire training. The incident is still under investigation and Barnette’s body has not yet been released to his family. Lance Cpl. Barnette’s wife, Savannah Barnette, told multiple media outlets that her husband planned to adopt her daughter and she is currently pregnant with their first child together, a boy who will be named after his father. Lance Cpl. Jonothan Barnette will be laid to rest with full military honors.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Accident That Killed 9 Marines Blamed on Pandemic, Burnout

Investigators have found the inability of senior Marine Corps commanders to keep up with the demands of the pandemic, rising tensions with Iran, and the militarization of the U.S.-Mexico border may have contributed to the accidental deaths of nine Marines last year. In a new report released on Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Carl Mundy III said it would be “a mistake to discount or overlook” these factors as having contributed to the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast in July 2020. It does not excuse the top officials previously faulted for the accident, which was found to be “preventable,” including Maj. Gen. Robert Castellvi, who was dismissed from his post as the commanding general of 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton following the incident.
MILITARY
KREX

‘Radicalized’ veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs

DENVER (AP) — Bradley Bunn had a request after being arrested for building four pipe bombs he intended to use against any officers who tried to seize his guns: He wanted to meet with the federal prosecutor leading the case against him, a member of the Navy Reserve. The 55-year-old Army veteran told U.S. District […]
DENVER, CO
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
