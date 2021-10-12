IMF board reaffirms ‘confidence’ in Georgieva after data-rigging claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund says it is seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation into allegations that the head of the IMF pressured staff at the World Bank to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate that country. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says she has answered “all questions that have been put to me” and hopes that the investigation can be concluded as soon as possible. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said Friday that it had made significant progress in its investigation.

