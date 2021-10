LAKE PLACID — It was a tough night on the gridiron for the Lake Placid Green Dragons as they host the Lemon Bay Manta Rays. The Green Dragons fought valiantly until the end but were unable to cross the goal line and fell to Lemon Bay, 35-0. This loss drops Lake Placid’s record to 3-5. “I am frustrated that we played the way we played but Lemon Bay is a good football team,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “We have to be up for it. When they punch us in the mouth we have to be able to punch back and right now we aren’t there yet. We stood in there in the middle of that ring and boxed them toe-to-toe. We just didn’t come out where we need to be.”

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO