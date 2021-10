“Bill Fritz and daughter Sandy” features the oils of Artist Member Bill Fritz and the acrylics by his daughter Sandy. In addition to this exhibit, there is a Theme Wall titled “Autumn Color.” Here in the Rocky Mountain region fall is a wonderful and colorful time of the year. Estes Park has festivals in the town park. The elk are in rut and filling the air with their bugling throughout town. It’s only a few months until the pristine white snows start to blanket the area. But for now we are treated to beautiful colors: reds, oranges, yellows and browns, as aspens herald the transition that is fall. Enjoy nature’s show and the show in our gallery.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO