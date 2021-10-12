DeLand, Timber win Monday night district games

Timber Creek running back Jonathan Cabral runs during the Lake Nona High at Timber Creek High spring football game on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Demontay Johnson bulled his way into the end zone in the final minute to give DeLand a crucial 28-22 victory against Class 8 District 2 foe Oviedo in a Monday night high school football makeup game.

Johnson’s 3-yard TD win came with 51.1 seconds remaining gave the Bulldogs their second win in a span of four days and kept their playoff hopes alive. DeLand is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the district.

“Our offense had a chance to put this thing away in the third quarter and didn’t. We told them we wanted them to go out there and win this game,” DeLand coach Steve Allen said of the decisive score.

Oviedo, which dropped to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the district, had one last chance at victory, but DeLand’s Marion Smokes came up with a quarterback sack on the final play of the game.

Trailing 21-8 heading into the fourth quarter, the Lions scored twice to grab the lead. Quarterback Chase Cooper started the rally with a 5-yard TD run within the first 90 seconds of the final quarter.

Lions’ running back D.J. Scott put the visitors ahead 22-21 with a 2-yard score with 5:22 left in the game.

“Our kids showed a lot of fight tonight (in coming back to taking the lead), but we just came out flat to start the game,” Oviedo coach Greg Odierno said. “You can’t spot a good physical team like that two scores and expect to win many games.”

After leading 14-8 at halftime, DeLand extended its lead early in the third period. On third down, Joshua Thomas stepped in front of a pass at the Oviedo 19 and ran his interception into the end zone untouched for a 21-8 lead.

“We are the worst team in America on third down and giving up plays on third down, but we showed a lot of maturation there tonight and that was another huge play for us,” Allen said.

Johnson finished the game with 58 yards rushing, while T.J. Moore completed 13 passes for 132 yards and two scores, both in the first half.

Scott led the Lions with a game-high 100 yards rushing and Cooper connected on 17 pass completions for 168 yards.

Alex Saunders hauled in seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.

Oviedo came into the game tied atop the district standings with Sanford Seminole (6-1, 1-0), the 2020 Class 8A state champ, and Lake Mary (6-0, 1-0), which is No. 1 in the Sentinel Super 16 area rankings.

Lake Mary plays at Seminole on Friday, Oct. 22, in what – barring an upset – will be the district title game.

DeLand lost its district opener at Lake Mary 44-20 on Oct. 1. The Bulldogs host Flagler Palm Coast (2-3, 0-2) on Oct. 22 and close district play with a rivalry game at Seminole on Oct. 29.

Oviedo hosts Seminole Friday night in their second district game this week. The Lions then get an open week before wrapping up their league schedule with an Oct. 29 game at Lake Mary.

The district champion receives an automatic playoff berth. Four at-large teams, based on FHSAA power rankings, will be selected to join the four district titlists within each region.

Lake Mary was No. 1 and Seminole No. 3 in Region 1 rankings going into games played last week. Oviedo was on the bubble, sitting in the No. 9 position. DeLand was No. 11 but should climb after back-to-back victories.

Travis David

Timber Creek wins big

Timber Creek, which started the season 0-2, continued its five-game winning streak with a 41-7 win at Hagerty in Class 8A District 4 play.

Underclass quarterbacks Wytreveous Woodson and A.J. Williams led the Wolves to victory. Woodson, a junior, threw a touchdown pass and scored twice on runs and a third time on a reception. Williams, a sophomore also threw a scoring pass.

Senior running back Jon Cabral carried for two TDs.

The victory moves the Wolves (5-2, 2-0) into a tie with Winter Park (5-2, 2-0) atop the district standings. Timber Creek plays its second district game of the week on Friday night at Orlando University (2-4, 0-1) and then has an open week before it takes on Winter Park in a Thursday, Oct. 28, home game.

Hagerty dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the district.

In a non-district game, St. Cloud (1-4) won 22-12 at home on Monday against Gateway (1-5).

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings contributed to this report. He can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .