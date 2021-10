SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Alex Maggs, Arda Azkara and Nicolas Prieto won singles matches to lead the way for UNM on day one of the UC Santa Barbara Classic. Azkara took a 6-2, 6-4 win in the opening round of 16 in the “B” Bracket over BYU’s Dominik Jakovljevic. That win advanced him into the quarterfinals where he will play Noah Gampel of California, a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 winner over San Francisco’s Stevie Gould. In the same bracket, Georgia Samaha lost to Austin Di Giulio of Loyola Marymount 6-2, 6-4. Samaha will drop into the backdraw and he will face Alex Lee of Stanford.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO