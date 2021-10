The Gratiot County Marine Reserve Toys for Tots kicked off its 2021 campaign with a ride on the Twisted Mitten Tours trolley through downtown Alma to help raise awareness. “As always, I expect to be able to meet the needs this year but we have additional challenges because of the price increase in toys as well as the supply chain challenges,” Coordinator John Hall said. Donation barrels will be out soon at local businesses. Monetary donations are also welcome. They can be made in person at Treasures, 111, W. Superior St. in Alma or on the Toys for Tots website. More information is available by emailing GratiotT4T@gmail.com, calling 989-331-0497 or checking out its Facebook page. (Courtesy photo)

ALMA, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO