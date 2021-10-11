WORTH THE DRIVE: Immerse yourself in Van Gogh in these 3 cities

I keep picturing an earless and penniless Vincent Van Gogh, wandering incredulously through one of the dozens of immersive art exhibits that now bear his name. I keep wondering how the Dutch painter would feel, surrounded by huge images of his landscapes, his still lifes, his portraits. Could he ever have dreamed that his original work — more than 2,000 pieces of art — would someday be priceless or that 100 years after his death there’d be Starry Night coffee mugs, sunflower socks, umbrellas sprinkled with almond blossoms and Christmas ornaments in the form of adorable little Vincents?