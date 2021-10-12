The race to normalcy

RALEIGH, N.C. – The new season started with great expectations for the Islanders, and, finally, a sense of some normalcy. They hadn’t played the Hurricanes – their opponent for Thursday night’s season-opener at a packed PNC Arena as the Islanders began a franchise-record 13-game road trip – since just before the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down sports, and most everything else in life. The players, all vaccinated, can socialize on the road again. And Thursday night marked the start of a full slate of 82 games after two, pandemic-shortened seasons.
