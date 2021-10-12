The race to normalcy

The Owatonna Girls Cross Country is nearing the end of their season with a few meets left to go. As they get closer to the Big 9 meet and section meet both here in Owatonna they are hoping to have a very strong finish to the season. The team is currently in the top half of the section and trying to succeed in the more important races at the end of the year. The Huskies have two home meets left this year, the Big 9 meet will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and Section 1AAA meet will be on Thursday, Oct. 28. Both will be at Brooktree Golf Course.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO