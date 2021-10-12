CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF board reaffirms ‘confidence’ in Georgieva after data-rigging claims

By Thomson Reuters
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board on Monday reaffirmed its full confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after a review of...

APEC finance ministers agree to step up vaccine efforts

(Reuters) -Finance ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC met on Friday and agreed to step up efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacture and supply, and support global vaccine sharing, host nation New Zealand said in a statement. The ministers agreed to use all available policy tools to address COVID-19 and...
China Evergrande sends funds to trustee for bond coupon due Sept 23 -source

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Property developer China Evergrande Group has made funds available for a bond coupon due Sept. 23 to a trustee account on Thursday, before the expiration of a 30-day grace period for the payment, a source told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri...
Explainer-How China Evergrande’s debt troubles pose a systemic risk

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. News of the remittance will likely bring...
Pandemic opens doors to switch jobs in Japan, but pay not rising much

TOKYO (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic has unexpectedly helped Japan’s nursing homes and information technology (IT) companies overcome years of labour shortages, as job cuts at restaurants and hotels have prompted workers to look for new careers. This newfound job mobility marks a shift in a country whose rigid labour...
Taiwan says will show firm determination to defend itself

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s position remains the same, which is it will neither give in to pressure nor “rashly advance” when it gets support, the presidential office said on Friday, after U.S. President Joe Biden said the country would come to Taiwan’s defense if needed. Taiwan will show a firm...
Australia’s central bank tells Buy Now Pay Later firms to drop surcharge ban

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Friday said that buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms will no longer be able to prohibit merchants from passing-on surcharges for their services, levelling the playing field with banks and credit card providers. Following a two-year review the Reserve Bank of Australia said...
China urges U.S. to avoid sending wrong signals on Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry urged the United States on Friday to avoid sending any wrong signals to proponents of Taiwanese independence, after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to the Chinese-claimed island’s defence. China has no room for concessions when it comes to its core...
China coal prices dive as govt plans intervention to ease power crunch

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s thermal coal futures sank about 13% on Friday, extending their losses since Tuesday when Beijing said it would intervene to cool surging prices https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-liberalise-thermal-power-pricing-tackle-energy-crisis-2021-10-12 of the commodity to help electricity producers out of a widespread power crunch. The most-active thermal coal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for...
France raises 2022 deficit estimate due to extra energy spending

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government expects a slightly bigger public sector budget deficit next year as extra spending to soften the blow from energy prices offsets higher tax revenues, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. However, the financial shortfall will be smaller than expected this year as...
New benchmark rates to replace Swiss Libor, EONIA next year, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Two new interest rate benchmarks will replace the Swiss Libor rate and the Euro Overnight Index Average (EONIA) in contracts and financial instruments from next year, the European Commission said on Friday. They will be replaced by new “risk free” rates, which are compiled by central banks. Both...
The Independent

Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in interest rates.The decision by the Central Bank’s monetary committee to cut the rate from 18% to 16% surprised analysts. The lira dropped to 9.45 against the dollar, compounding a long run of losses.The cut, which came as inflation stood at nearly 20%, will be seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Contrary to traditional economic theory, the president has said steep interest rates cause inflation and has...
The Independent

China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most independent business news sites, from a list of news outlets whose content can be republished by other internet news providers. The move is in line with the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to tighten control over the flow of information. Caixin is privately funded, unlike most state-run media. The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished. Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in...
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

IMF Expresses ‘Full Confidence' in the Leadership of Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund decided to keep Kristalina Georgieva as its managing director despite accusations she influenced a report to favor China while at the World Bank. The fund said information presented during its review on the matter "did not conclusively demonstrate that the Managing Director played an improper role."
KEYT

IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund says it is seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation into allegations that the head of the IMF pressured staff at the World Bank to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate that country. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says she has answered “all questions that have been put to me” and hopes that the investigation can be concluded as soon as possible. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said Friday that it had made significant progress in its investigation.
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
