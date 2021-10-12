Tyler Herro reveals COVID-19 vaccination status of entire Heat roster

If there is some point at which “confidence” bubbles over into “foolishness,” Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat guard, just reached that point. “I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day — Luka, Trae Ja, you know, those guys, I feel like my name should be in that category too,” Herro said on the Bally Sports Miami Mic’d Up podcast. “I put the work in and continue to get better every single day. I got a lot of goals in mind, to be an All-Star one day, and continue to chase my dream so I’m really excited to see where I can go.”

