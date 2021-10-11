Shriners Open: Money, Points Earned By Every Player

Sungjae Im on the 8th tee box during the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on Oct 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Alex Goodlett via Getty Images)

Sungjae Im produced a final-round 62 to claim a four-shot victory over Matthew Wolff at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.

For his second PGA Tour win, Im earned $1,260,000 and 500 FedExCup points, which moves him to No. 2 in the 2022 FedEx Cup race.

Im also scored 56 Official World Golf Rankings points to move to No. 21.

Runner-up Wolff took home a check for $763,000 along with 300 FedExCup points, and 33.6 OWGR points, which moved to No. 33 in the world rankings.

2021 Shriners Open: Top 10

Pos-Player-To Par (Money)

1. Sungjae Im -24 ($1.26m)

2. Matthew Wolff -20 ($763k)

3. Marc Leishman -19 ($371k)

3. Rory Sabbatini -19 ($371k)

3. Adam Schenk -19 ($371k)

6. Lanto Griffin -18 ($245k)

6. Adam Hadwin -18 ($245k)

8. Hayden Buckley -17 ($205k)

8. Aaron Wise -17 ($205k)

8. Harry Hall -17 ($205k)

Shriners Open: Scores, Money, Points

TPC Summerlin | Las Vegas, Nevada | Oct 7-10, 2021