Shriners Open: Money, Points Earned By Every Player
Sungjae Im produced a final-round 62 to claim a four-shot victory over Matthew Wolff at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.
For his second PGA Tour win, Im earned $1,260,000 and 500 FedExCup points, which moves him to No. 2 in the 2022 FedEx Cup race.
Im also scored 56 Official World Golf Rankings points to move to No. 21.
Runner-up Wolff took home a check for $763,000 along with 300 FedExCup points, and 33.6 OWGR points, which moved to No. 33 in the world rankings.
2021 Shriners Open: Top 10
Pos-Player-To Par (Money)
1. Sungjae Im -24 ($1.26m)
2. Matthew Wolff -20 ($763k)
3. Marc Leishman -19 ($371k)
3. Rory Sabbatini -19 ($371k)
3. Adam Schenk -19 ($371k)
6. Lanto Griffin -18 ($245k)
6. Adam Hadwin -18 ($245k)
8. Hayden Buckley -17 ($205k)
8. Aaron Wise -17 ($205k)
8. Harry Hall -17 ($205k)
Shriners Open: Scores, Money, Points
TPC Summerlin | Las Vegas, Nevada | Oct 7-10, 2021
