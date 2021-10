LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A climate centered nonprofit has shown in models how some 50 cities around the world could potentially change or even disappear as a result of climate change. “Their ability to exist into the future depends on the actions we take,” said Benjamin Strauss, CEO of Climate Central. Strauss’s nonprofit Climate Central did the research and created startling images of landmarks around the world, including a few parts of Southern California like Long Beach and Huntington Beach, being impacted by rising sea levels. The Santa Monica Pier is a landmark seen from both the ground and the skies above, but...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO