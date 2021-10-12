How to Identify A Quality Fishing Reel When You See It

As I write these words, the first front of the fall season has begun to clear the humidity, a harbinger of cooler temperatures and hot offshore action. Just last week I scouted the Gulf waters from Big Pass to mid-Longboat Key with Captain Rick Grassett. Although we managed to land four tripletail and a 16-pound cobia in a morning outing, signs pointed to a change we eagerly await after a long, hot summer season. We’ll still probably have to close our windows and doors and turn the AC on again, but the light and the cool mornings will be teasing us with the change to come. When the water cools into the 70s and we hope for the passing of the red tide, we can look forward to some of the season’s best fishing. When it all comes together, schools of bait, already starting to mass off area beaches, should continue to migrate inshore with pelagic species like kingfish, Spanish mackerel, false albacore, cobia and tripletail hot on their trail.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO