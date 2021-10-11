CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WITB: Sungjae Im Drives Titleist To Victory at the Shriners

By Kevin Reid
 4 days ago
Sungjae Im hits a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on Oct 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Alex Goodlett via Getty Images)

On Sunday at TPC Summerlin, Sungjae Im produced a bogey-free 62 to claim a four-shot victory at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Im finished his four days in Las Vegas, Nevada at 24-under par, edging Matthew Wolff by four strokes.

The 23-year old North Korean won his second PGA Tour title playing a full Titleist bag, from driver (TS3) to golf ball (Pro V1x).

What’s in the Bag (WITB): Sungjae Im

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9˚)

Fairway: Titleist TS2 (13.5˚)

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 (19˚)

Irons: Titleist T100 (3-9)

Gap: Titleist Vokey SM7 (48˚)

Sand: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54˚)

Lob: Titleist Vokey SM7 (60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom F5 CS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

