WITB: Sungjae Im Drives Titleist To Victory at the Shriners
On Sunday at TPC Summerlin, Sungjae Im produced a bogey-free 62 to claim a four-shot victory at the Shriners Children’s Open.
Im finished his four days in Las Vegas, Nevada at 24-under par, edging Matthew Wolff by four strokes.
The 23-year old North Korean won his second PGA Tour title playing a full Titleist bag, from driver (TS3) to golf ball (Pro V1x).
What’s in the Bag (WITB): Sungjae Im
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9˚)
Fairway: Titleist TS2 (13.5˚)
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 (19˚)
Irons: Titleist T100 (3-9)
Gap: Titleist Vokey SM7 (48˚)
Sand: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54˚)
Lob: Titleist Vokey SM7 (60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom F5 CS
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
