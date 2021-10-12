CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Here are Monday's high school sports results

Daily Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON - Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point, AJ Powell of Appleton North and Avery Dudra of Bay Port are all in the top eight in Division 1 after the first day of the state tournament at University Ridge. Pechinski shot a 2-under-par 70 and is two shots behind first-round...

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Bulletin

Monday's Rochester volleyball results

The Lancers overcame a 2-1 deficit to knock off Lourdes in a five-set thriller 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11. Leah Wieneke led the Eagles with 12 kills, while Ashley Flores recorded 30 assists and Lindsey Rossow added eight kills and eight digs. Grace Skinner led the defensive effort with 20 digs for Lourdes (2-16, 0-8).
ROCHESTER, MN
WHIZ

High School Sports Scoreboard 10.14.21

River View came into the match on a 4-game winning streak, while Coshocton was on a tear of their own, having won 5 of its previous 6 matches. Coshocton rolled to a straight-sets victory by the scores of 25-18,25-20 and 25-21. Lindsay Bryant led Coshocton with 16 kills, while Hailey...
HIGH SCHOOL
Murray Ledger & Times

High school sports round-up; Volleyball teams split matches in home gyms Monday night

MURRAY — Calloway County gave one of the top area volleyball teams quite a match for a while Monday night. However, after the Lady Lakers extended Kentucky All-A Classic semifinalist Ballard Memorial to extra points in the opening set,the Lady Bombers quickly restored their reputation as one of the most dominant teams in western Kentucky in a 27-25, 25-10, 25-10 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium. The win moves the Lady Bombers to 27-5 on the season, which is the best record in Region 1.
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Golf#Division 1#Westosha Central#T63#Brookfield Central 326#Union Grove#Brookfield East 365#St Croix Central
ourcommunitynow.com

Worcester Area High School Sports: The Weekend Ahead

Sports seasons are well underway at high schools in and near Worcester, and Patch is teaming up with ScoreStream to give you this week's upcoming schedules for your favorite local teams. Massachusetts and the Worcester area are filled with crosstown rivalries and top tier teams that make for some great local matches.
HIGH SCHOOL
Hawk Eye

Thursday's high school sports: Bulldogs capture their own Mediapolis Invite

Mediapolis High School had the top three individual runners and captured the boys team championship in its own Mediapolis Invitational cross country meet Thursday. The Bulldogs won the five-kilometer race with 55 points and were followed by Central Lee (75), WACO (80), Louisa-Muscatine (85), Hillcrest Academy (95) and Pekin (106). Notre Dame-West Burlington didn't have enough runners for a team score.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Damon’s Monday Takeaways from high school football Week 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are now seven weeks into the 2021 season, meaning the playoffs will start in one month. The District III power rankings continue to shift and multiple teams are teetering on the cusp of qualification. A few teams over the weekend put forth impressive efforts to all but cement themselves in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Patriot Ledger

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Monday's South Shore scores and highlights

The Duxbury and Scituate High boys golf teams had strong showings at the Division 2 South Sectionals at Easton Country Club on Monday. The Dragons placed fourth with 314 points while Scituate was fifth with 331. Owen Hamilton (73) and Zach Hamilton (74) both advanced as individuals to the state...
EASTON, MA
York Dispatch Online

Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Oct. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available. Christian School of York 3, Harrisburg Christian 0, F. Hanover at Steel-High, 7 p.m. HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY. York-Adams League Quarterfinals. Susquehannock 1, New Oxford 0, F. Central York 8,...
YORK, PA
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County High School sports roundup

The fall season is rapidly approaching its close, although if Bulldog football keeps winning, they’ll be playing for a while longer yet. Here’s a look at what’s coming up as the seasons near their finish line. Bulldog football maintains high rankings, impressive stats heading league title game. Moffat County High...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
WDTV

5 Sports Pregame Show - Elkins High School

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman and Casey Kay traveled out to Elkins where the Tigers were able to host their first home game since the 2019 season. The students were excited... for themselves, and the guys on the field.
ELKINS, WV
westmorelandsports.com

Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook

Panthers complete epic comeback against Greater Latrobe. Facing a 40-14 deficit on Friday, Franklin Regional scored 27 unanswered points to stun host Greater Latrobe 41-40 in a crucial conference game. The Panthers capped the comeback with less than two minutes left on a 20-yard pass from QB Connor Donnelly to Caden Smith, and Joe Bayne converted the subsequent extra point. FR’s herculean comeback began on the final play of the first half, when the Panthers used a hook-and-lateral play, as QB Connor Donnelly connected with Maddox Morrison, followed by an immediate pitch to Tyler Bewszka, who then went 35 yards for the touchdown. Bewszka also provided a third-quarter touchdown run, while Donnelly added a 3-yard run to pull his team within one score. With the win, the Panthers improved to 2-1 in the Class 5A Big East, putting them into a tie for second place, and the inside track at one of the four playoff spots. The Wildcats, who are 1-2 and tied for fourth in the conference, scored all of their points in the first half. Quarterback Bobby Fetter passed for 126 yards and rushed for 102 yards, totaling three touchdowns, while Kyle Brewer hauled in four passes for 100 yards, added another 65 on the ground, and notched two TDs.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
kiss951.com

(WEEK 8 RESULTS) MRL’s High School Football Tournament

We have a segment on The MRL Morning Show where the four of us (Maney, Roy, LauRen & Producer Nicole) pick a local high school football team to root for each week. The only rule is that each week you have to pick a different high school. Losses are finally starting to occur, and we just announced the loser’s bet. Loser’s bet this year is they have to stand outside of a busy intersection holding a sign in their underwear. Let’s see what happens this week.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy