The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents from COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 59 new cases of the illness. The two additional deaths involved one resident over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 30 and 49. One of the individuals resided in Santa Maria, and another resided in the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO