Refinancing your car is a big decision. You stand to gain significant advantages if you can refinance to a better loan that lowers your interest rate and/or monthly payments. But it’s important to figure out what options make the most sense for you so that you do benefit. For example, in a refinance, you’ll have the opportunity to change your loan term. Ideally, you would go for the shortest period of time so that you can pay off your debt sooner. But it could be that a longer-term loan that has lower payments might help you stay on top of your monthly bills. In that case, even if you pay more in the long run, it could be worth it to lengthen the term if it gives you more financial stability. And that’s just one example.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO