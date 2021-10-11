4 ways to be the best sleep partner possible
Research shows that a healthy relationship depends on healthy sleep. The New York Times reports that couples experience worse conflict when one or both partners is sleep deprived. The study in question, at Ohio State University, found that participants with less sleep fought more bitterly with their partners and “had higher levels of inflammatory proteins in their blood” after fights. “In short,” writes Times reporter Tara Parker-Pope, “marital discord is more toxic to your body when you haven’t gotten enough sleep.”mediafeed.org
Comments / 0