CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

4 ways to be the best sleep partner possible

By Mark Sheridan
mediafeed.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch shows that a healthy relationship depends on healthy sleep. The New York Times reports that couples experience worse conflict when one or both partners is sleep deprived. The study in question, at Ohio State University, found that participants with less sleep fought more bitterly with their partners and “had higher levels of inflammatory proteins in their blood” after fights. “In short,” writes Times reporter Tara Parker-Pope, “marital discord is more toxic to your body when you haven’t gotten enough sleep.”

mediafeed.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Study pinpoints the best time to exercise if you want better sleep

Like Simon Cowell dressing down an off-pitch reality show contestant, scientists sometimes know how to kick you where it hurts. “Despite the overwhelming consensus that both sufficient sleep and adequate exercise are pivotal in maintaining health, these behaviors are often deprioritized within the typical American lifestyle,” reads a scathing 2017 paper. “It should be of little surprise then that Americans who both lack proper sleep and fail to engage in regular exercise vastly increase their risk for chronic illness.”
WORKOUTS
ocmomblog.com

Top Ways to Sleep Better at Night

When your body is aching for sleep, it can be really frustrating when you can’t fall or stay asleep. The good news is that there are things that you can do right now. By using these tips and tricks you should start sleeping better tonight! These tips will help everyone from the occasional restless sleeper all the way up to chronic insomniacs.
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest

From the fetal position to lying flat on your back, we all have our preferred sleeping position—but which one is really best in terms of getting deep, restorative sleep? To find out, we asked the experts. Here's what they had to say. The best sleeping position for you is the...
KDVR.com

Best back brace for sleeping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Consistent, quality sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle. Back pain can often disturb sleep, leading to low energy and productivity. If you’re looking a brace to support your back while you sleep, look for one that offers both comfort and protection. A great option is the ORTONYX Lumbosacral Back Brace.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
themanual.com

The 9 Best Essential Oils for Better Sleep and Relaxation

Although small in size (and amount), essential oils pack a powerful punch! These versatile oils have been used for centuries in natural remedies to alleviate a legion of ailments, including insomnia. Whether you’re applying essential oils topically or adding them to your favorite oil diffuser, incorporating them into your nightly routine can help heighten your sleep experience so you wake up rejuvenated and ready to conquer the day.
HEALTH
themanual.com

The 4 Best Tempur-Pedic Mattresses To Buy for Undisturbed Sleep in 2021

From the brand that developed the original memory foam mattress and backed by decades of innovative sleep technology, it’s no surprise that Tempur-Pedic has become synonymous with sleep (not to mention the most highly recommended bed in America). Tempur-Pedic has truly revolutionized the game with its proprietary Tempur material that adapts to the contours of your body’s weight, shape, and temperature making it one of the best mattresses in the market.
LIFESTYLE
RunnersWorld

The 7 Best Sleep Trackers To Optimize Your Health

Sleep trackers are devices that can help you get a handle on what’s happening as you try to catch some Z's, measuring your sleep effectiveness and identifying disruptions during the night in your breathing, temperature, and heart rate. The trackers record and then translate this data into simple but insightful reports, complete with recommendations to get a better night’s rest. But with so many options out there, how do you know which one will provide you with the info you need to boost your daily productivity, happiness, and wellness? Read on to learn more about seven of the best sleep trackers.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Hygiene#Deep Sleep#Sleep Problems#The New York Times#Ohio State University
T3.com

6 ways to shake up your sleep habits, according to a sleep expert

An interrupted sleep can have serious knock-on effects on your mood, energy productivity and general wellbeing. There is nothing worse than spending hours trying to doze off and hearing your alarm clock beep after only an hour of sleep. It's recommended that adults need an average of around 7-8 hours of solid sleep, but many of us struggle to hit that number.
Woman's World

9 Best Recliners for Sleeping of 2021

The best recliners for sleeping are a must-have for people with back pain, sleep apnea, and other health conditions that make sleeping in a bed difficult — and they’re also great for anyone who dozes off in front of the TV now and then!. Whether you need a sleep recliner...
ELECTRONICS
KDVR.com

Best Nemo sleeping bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good night’s rest is invaluable on the trail. Sleeping bags allow you to stay warm and get some much-needed shut-eye after a long day. It is both a safety and comfort item that every hiker should take seriously. Nemo...
HIKING
mensjournal.com

5 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep in 2021 [Reviews & Guide]

Lеt us fасе іt. Sоmеtіmеѕ, ѕlеер саn bе сhаllеngіng. Mауbе іt tаkеѕ a long tіmе tо fаll аѕlеер, оr уоu wаkе uр іn thе mіddlе оf thе nіght and саnnot gеt bасk tо ѕlеер. You соuld trу соuntіng ѕhеер іn thоѕе mоmеntѕ, оr уоu соuld gіvе uр and go fоr a mіdnіght ѕnасk.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Exercise & Still Get Great Sleep

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Regular movement can pay off in many areas, including your sleep. Exercising has long been considered part of a solid sleep hygiene routine, but does it matter what time of day you do it? While it depends on the person, psychologist and behavioral sleep medicine specialist Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, has found that when it comes to helping shut-eye, there's one exercise time window that trumps the rest. Here's how to go from counting reps to counting sheep.
WORKOUTS
t2conline.com

Sleep deprivation is a result of poor lifestyle choices – Learn about valuable ways for sound sleep

Similar to exercise, even sound sleep is an essential ingredient for a healthy body. Regardless of how hectic your day looks, it is necessary to make sure that you have a sound sleep of close to seven to eight hours at night. It enables to keep the body healthy and provides adequate rest to the body. Also, the sleeping pattern can impact your physical and mental health. If you sleep less, chances are you feel less productive all through the day. It can hamper your mood or energy level and result in various health issues like weight gain.
LIFESTYLE
geardiary

Morphee Presents an Uncomplicated, Unconnected Way for People of All Ages to Relax and Get Their Best Night’s Sleep

I often fall asleep listening to meditation music on my phone, but I also loathe having my phone in my bedroom because it’s too tempting to read or catch up on news and messages when I’m supposed to be winding down. Morphee, a new-to-the-US sleep and relaxation device, is beautifully designed, unconnected, and has no screen. Morphee offers 210 audio sessions to help users get a peaceful night’s rest. There’s also a My Little Morphee designed for children ages three to eight to help children relax and improve their sleep.
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

What is the Best Mattress Thickness For Good Sleep

Let’s chat about mattress thickness, shall we? The thickness of a mattress is an important topic because if you select a bed with the wrong mattress depth, it could have the same effects as buying a mattress that is too soft or too firm. You need to know is what mattress thickness is best for you and your partner. We put together a mattress depth guide to help you determine the best mattress thickness for you.
HOME & GARDEN
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy