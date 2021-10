China has tested hypersonic missiles, not once but twice during the last three months, a development that “stunned” US intelligence officials, a report said on Thursday.The report, published by The Financial Times, stated that the first test took place on 27 July and included launching a rocket that employed a “fractional orbital bombardment” system to propel a nuclear-capable “hypersonic glide vehicle” around the Earth. Beijing conducted the second test later on 13 August.The report cited several anonymous sources who it said were familiar with the tests. An initial report by the same newspaper revealed over the weekend the August test,...

