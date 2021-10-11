CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Contact 6 helps viewers save $57,000 in September 2021

By Jenna Sachs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKLEE - September was a record-breaking month for Contact 6!. FOX6’s longstanding consumer segment surpassed $300,000 in viewer savings in 2021. That’s the most money Contact 6 has helped its viewers get back in a single year since FOX6 began tracking its resolutions 17 years ago. Plus, the year isn’t over yet.

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

New stimulus payments arrive Friday. Here's how many more payments are coming.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New stimulus payments will arrive in bank accounts by the end of the week - specifically, October 15. This payment was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. This same plan sent a $1,400 payment directly to most Americans. It was the third stimulus payment of its kind.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwauklee#Fox6#Covid#Fox6now Com
madison

3 Unexpected Ways You Could Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Saving for retirement isn't easy, and many retirees depend heavily on Social Security to make ends meet during their senior years. The average benefit amount is only around $1,500 per month, however, so it's unlikely that your monthly checks will cover all your retirement expenses. For that reason, it's wise...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Claiming Social Security at 62 means reducing the size of your monthly benefits check. You could still end up with more lifetime income. You need to consider your health and marital status when deciding when to claim benefits. Social Security benefits can be claimed at 62. Most financial experts advise...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
informnny.com

Social Security increase imminent: What the average recipient is going to get

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Social security is going up in 2022 for some 70 million recipients, about $92 on average per month. In January a 5.9% cost of living adjustment is due to take effect for social security recipients. The increase says David Penrose with Benefits Representatives of America, is tied to the consumer price index.
ROCHESTER, NY
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
kotatv.com

The Pennywise newspaper is filled with helpful, money-saving tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Pennywise time, Paula Vogelgesang shares some helpful hacks shared with her via the Pennywise paper. Stinky Shoes: “A reader wrote that her son (high school age) plays sports and when he takes off his shoes, the smell is ‘gross/awful’. A friend told her to take an old pair of socks, ones with no holes in them, then take some new cat litter and put it in the foot part of the sock, not too much, put a rubber band around the end to hold the stuff in the sock, and then stick it in the ‘stinky’ shoe. Be sure to make 2 of them (one for each shoe) and leave them overnight. I tried this with my own boys and it does work, the cat litter absorbs the ‘stink’ and because it’s in a sock, there is nothing in the shoe when you pull out the ‘stink remover’!”
RAPID CITY, SD
WTOL-TV

Friday is pay day from the IRS for millions of Americans

The October installment of the advanced child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail this week. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Seattle

Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents’ Bank Accounts

(CBS Detroit) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out the fourth round advance Child Tax Credit payments on October 15. The actual time the check arrives depends on the payment method and individual banks. Many parents with direct deposit set up through the IRS had already received their money Friday morning. That amounted to roughly 60 million children overall the last time around. The remainder of families receiving their credits via direct deposit should have their money by the end of the day. Mailed checks could take up to a week, given various issues with the U.S. postal system....
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy