Contact 6 helps viewers save $57,000 in September 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Pennywise time, Paula Vogelgesang shares some helpful hacks shared with her via the Pennywise paper. Stinky Shoes: “A reader wrote that her son (high school age) plays sports and when he takes off his shoes, the smell is ‘gross/awful’. A friend told her to take an old pair of socks, ones with no holes in them, then take some new cat litter and put it in the foot part of the sock, not too much, put a rubber band around the end to hold the stuff in the sock, and then stick it in the ‘stinky’ shoe. Be sure to make 2 of them (one for each shoe) and leave them overnight. I tried this with my own boys and it does work, the cat litter absorbs the ‘stink’ and because it’s in a sock, there is nothing in the shoe when you pull out the ‘stink remover’!”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO