4 Types Of Parenting Styles And Their Effects On Kids

By sakshi wilson
momjunction.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo two kids are the same. Similarly, no two parents are the same either — the same can be said about parenting styles. Truth be told, babies don’t come with a user manual, and parenting is anything but black and white. What works for someone else’s kid may not necessarily work for yours and vice versa. But one thing is for sure — your parenting has an immense impact on your child and what they will turn out to be in the future. Although parenting styles don’t fit into one box, there are four main styles of parenting that you could closely relate to. Each one of these parenting styles has a different effect on children.

www.momjunction.com

