4 Types Of Parenting Styles And Their Effects On Kids

A new study of 2,000 parents revealed more than a quarter have been encouraged to recycle more by their children. And a quarter had even been scolded by their kids for leaving the lights on, wasting food, or leaving the taps running. Nearly 4 in 10 believe their children know more about the environment than they do, and two thirds have been corrected on how to care for the planet by them. Kids are encouraging adults to keep food waste to a minimum, use up their leftovers and even grow their own vegetables at home. As well as schooling their parents when it comes to helping the planet, kids also encouraged their parents to eat healthier diets – with 68% expressing an interest in healthy eating and half even asking for more vegetables at mealtimes. More than 38% admitted to knowing less than their children about how to be eco-friendly, and 68% wished they knew more on how to live a greener life.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO