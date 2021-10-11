CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family Weekend Tailgate 2021

By Edward Segarra
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Weekend Tailgate, hosted by the Pegasus Parent Program and Parent and Family Philanthropy Council, gave UCF leadership, students and their families the opportunity to network ahead of the football game Saturday, according to the official UCF website. Attendees got to play games, eat, listen to live music and mingle while they waited for the game to start. An NSM Today reporter attended the tailgate event to capture photos of the relaxed family fun that preceded the intense matchup between the Knights and the East Carolina University Pirates. The Knights barely saved the game with a winning touchdown, securing a 20-16 victory with 23 seconds remaining.

www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
Daily Illini

Tailgating returns for Homecoming Week

Throughout Homecoming Week, multiple departmental tailgates will be scheduled by colleges along with tailgates hosted by Greek life and Illini Athletics. Homecoming makes a strong return this year after a hiatus put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the University planning to resume as much of the regular homecoming programming as possible.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
chatsports.com

2021 Tailgate Preview: Kansas

As of today, rain is in the forecast for what otherwise looks like a perfect evening for a football game. Grab your favorite ISU sweatshirt and a raincoat and hope for the best. Maybe if we all wish and hope real hard, the rain will hold off and we’ll just get to enjoy a cozy, cool night under the lights at JTS. That will probably work, huh? Because Iowa State fans always get the things they hope for, right?
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina University#Family Weekend#Tailgate#Football#Ucf#Nsm#Knights
videtteonline.com

Cool2Duel competes at ISU during Family Weekend, winning the crowd's favor

Dueling pianos group Cool2Duel competed at Illinois State University on Oct. 2 at the Brown Ballroom as part of the family weekend event. The group’s two musicians are Noel Leaman and Dan Louisell. They have been performing at ISU for over 10 years, though last year’s performance was cancelled due to COVID-19.
ILLINOIS STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF to host East Carolina for pivotal conference matchup

The UCF Knights will host the East Carolina University Pirates in the Bounce House for its second conference game of the season Saturday. After two consecutive away losses to the University of Louisville Cardinals and the United States Naval Academy Midshipmen, the Knights are looking to refill the tires on the 'Gus Bus.’
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huron Daily Tribune

Tailgate event planned in Gladwin

Mid Michigan College will be hosting a tailgate event and scholarship giveaway at the Standish-Sterling vs. Gladwin varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 22 in Gladwin. College representatives will be at the field starting at 6 p.m. with free hot dogs, purchased through the local sports boosters association, and giveaways.
GLADWIN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

The ultimate tailgate cookout

You can have the ultimate tailgating experience And do it the Vegas way. MORE’s Alyssa Deitsch got a chance to make some nachos on the grill with Danny and Danny at Silver State Tailgate. For more information, visit silverstatetailgate.com. This segment is sponsored by Silver State Tailgate.
FOOD & DRINKS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'Hungry, angry and combative': women's volleyball turns loss into redemption

A seven-match winning streak held by the UCF women's volleyball team was broken in a 2-3 loss to the University of Houston Cougars Friday at The Venue. This was the Knights' first loss against the Cougars in women's volleyball since 2017. Knights Head Coach Todd Dagenais saw this loss as a good learning lesson for his team rather than a disappointment.
SPORTS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF Athletics inducts five new members into Hall of Fame

Five former UCF athletes were honored Friday at the Celeste Hotel, joining the 17th hall of fame class in the university's history. The inductees named were Blake Bortles, Afia Charles, Josh Sitton, Jermaine Taylor and Natalie Land. Blake Bortles. Bortles played three years for UCF football as the Knights' starting...
NFL
Hillsboro News-Times

Forest Grove boys hand Glencoe historic soccer loss 2-0

The Vikings deal the Crimson Tide their first conference defeat since joining the Pacific Conference in 2018.It's not often that you get to do something for the first time, or in this case the first time something's ever been done. The Forest Grove boys soccer team did that Tuesday night, Oct. 12, defeating the Glencoe Crimson Tide 2-0 and becoming the first Pacific Conference team to beat the Tide since they joined the conference in the 2018-19 season. "The team played solid," Forest Grove assistant coach Rene Lopez said while speaking for head coach Gracey Mosquera. "I think they understood...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KSEN AM 1150

Valier Panther Tailgate

Come Support the Valier Panther Boys at a tailgate this Friday October 15th . They are on the way to the football playoffs and what a great way to show your support for the team. The Tailgate starts at 5pm and goes until game time. There will be a free will donation and all proceeds go towards the concession stand and Valier Athletics.
VALIER, MT
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF men’s soccer to host undefeated Tulsa Hurricanes

The UCF men’s soccer team will host the undefeated No. 6 University of Tulsa Hurricanes Sunday at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex. The match follows a 0-3 loss against the University of Memphis Tigers last Sunday, in which the Knights saw their four-match winning streak snatched away. Knights Head Coach Scott Calabrese said in a press conference after the Memphis game that the team needed to train well this week and have the right plan in preparation for Tulsa.
SOCCER
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Knights basketball holds exclusive event for Knightmare Society

As sophomore forward Isaiah Adams went for a dunk, he was met at the rim by University of Nevada, Las Vegas transfer and redshirt senior forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong, who delivered a powerful block. The action was met by several oohs and aahs from members of Knightmare Society, who were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

King, Todd top of pile for Athlete of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a week of runs to remember for Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King and Liberty’s Aliya Todd. King broke the county career rushing record and finished with 29 carries for 266 yards and three touchdowns against Lincoln. Todd was triumphant on her home course...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

PHOTOS: UCF vs. ECU highlights

In yet another game that ended in dramatic fashion, the UCF Knights took home a last-second victory of 20-16 over the East Carolina University Pirates Saturday. After a slow start and a tied game at halftime, the Knights regrouped and came back out onto the field, where they would go on to score two touchdowns and a 40-yard field goal to secure their win. NSM Today reporter Tomás Diniz Santos covered the game as a photographer to capture the highlights from the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF volleyball takes home fifth War on I-4 title

The UCF women’s volleyball team picked up its eighth away game win against the University of South Florida Bulls in Tampa Wednesday. The Knights' 3-0 victory against the Bulls also marked the fifth official War on I-4 win for the Knights. The team is now 6-0 against all in-state rivals this season. Knights Head Coach Todd Dagenais said he was happy with the win, but he was even more excited to see how his players reacted to the victory.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Cougar Online

UH Staff Tailgate

Welcome Back Staff Tailgate and Football Game Event. Administration & Finance, UH Staff Council, and Human Resources will host this year's Welcome Back Staff Tailgate and Football Game event for all UH Staff on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Wear your Cougar red and join us for this fun social event...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy