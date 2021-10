IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly men’s soccer honors, for the week ending Sunday, October 3. Meinhard came up in the clutch for No. 7/4 Tulsa in a 2-0-0 week for the top-ranked squad in the conference, tying for The American lead with five points. Meinhard found two goals, including one match-winner, and added a primary assist for the Golden Hurricane. In a thriller with No. 12/6 SMU on Sept.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO