Viva El Birdos After Dark

The St. Louis Cardinals dismissed Mike Shildt as manager on Thursday afternoon. It was a shocking move. Will Leitch aptly described why it was such a surprise:. Apparently, even Shildt was shocked, as John Mozeliak intimated in the press conference. Just a few days ago, all rumors were that the team was working on an extension. Something happened in recent organizational discussions to indicate to Mozeliak that Shildt was no longer the right person for the job. For now, there’s no obvious reason for the dismissal. Instead, we’re left with speculation. Mozeliak cryptically answered a question from Ben Frederickson about whether or not tension between Shildt and Jeff Albert was the cause for dismissal. Mozeliak said that it wasn’t the “sole reason” for the rift. If you’re following along at home, that means that it was part of the reason. Just not the only one. We also know that Shildt wasn’t afraid to make comments to the press earlier this year about needing more arms when the injury bug hit... not that he was wrong, of course.

BASEBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO