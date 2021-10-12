CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How an Inspirational Quote Changed How I Look at Exercise

By Ryan O'Bryan
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let me start off by saying I'm not typically someone who goes searching for inspirational quotes to help motivate me. As I'm sure you do, I see quite a few of them on my social media feeds from people who have shared them. Maybe you're one of those people. That's totally...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

This Simple Question From a Therapist Changed How I View Communication With Others Big Time

Let's have a chat. We speak with people every day — some of us more than others — and it can be difficult at times to slow down amid the frenzy of our lives and evaluate how we're communicating. Enter Simone Saunders, BSW, MSW, RSW, a therapist from Alberta, Canada, who shared a short but important video on TikTok posing a question to consider: "Are you listening, or are you waiting to talk?"
MENTAL HEALTH
thecut.com

Why Don’t We Know How Periods Affect Exercise?

“Hot Bod” is an exploration of fitness culture and its adjacent oddities. Never once, not in my 15 years of monthly bleeding, did it occur to me that a physical process like menstruation might be linked to literally anything else happening in my body. Then, a few months ago, an authoritative and intimidatingly fit friend mentioned feeling a surge of energy while lifting weights, and attributed this to a phase in her menstrual cycle. Well, well, well! Here was a revelation. How could I have missed this relationship between periods and exercise, I wondered, and was it just because of a boring, old-timey sexist taboo? But also: What’s actually the relationship here? The hunt for answers began. If my period influenced my abilities, energy, or feelings around exercise, I needed to know exactly how.
FITNESS
uncmirror.com

How the Pandemic Changed Fashion

Fashion is so much more than just clothing. It is a form of self expression, a piece of our personality that is always displayed and what we feel most comfortable in. The pandemic has changed everything around us, including our fashion choices. Through lockdown, many people stopped dressing up. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise
goodmenproject.com

Can Changing My Perspective Change How I Feel?

A person’s perspective is the way they think about life or their specific point of view on a particular topic. You can have a general perspective on life and also have a perspective on just about anything else, such as coffee, the weather, or even electric cars. In some regards, a perspective is almost like an opinion but thought to be based more on experience than opinion.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Futurity

How some working, single moms manage to exercise

Working, single mothers who feel in control of their schedules are more likely to fit in healthy habits like exercise, according to new research. For the study, researchers followed more than 100 working, single mothers over a week and examined how their mindsets while balancing work and family tasks affected the likelihood of exhibiting healthy behaviors during their downtime.
FITNESS
easyhealthoptions.com

How to triple your exercise benefits

We all know that exercising is good for our health. But after that little gem, confusion can set in. While one study recommends getting in your steps, another might prove that high-intensity interval training or HIIT is the way to go. And what about the time you spend sitting?. Can...
WORKOUTS
outsidemagazine

How Exercise Makes You Better at Life

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. But I don’t have time. It’s the most common excuse you hear for not engaging in regular physical activity. While this may be true if you are working multiple jobs and struggling to meet your basic needs, it is simply not true for the majority of people. A 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked a diverse sample of 32,000 Americans about the use of their time. It found that, on average, Americans have more than 4.5 hours per day of leisure time, the vast majority of which is spent sitting in front of screens. This finding was consistent across income, age, gender, and ethnicity.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Workouts
Health

How to Engage Your Core During Exercise—And Why It Matters

Picture it: You're in the middle of a plank during a HIIT workout, or holding chair pose in yoga class, or doing just about any other fitness move you can imagine when an instructor yells out those three powerful words—''Engage your core!'. You hear the phrase, sure; and you may...
WORKOUTS
belmarrahealth.com

How to Choose A Home Exercise Machine

Most people don’t need another excuse not to exercise: no time, too hot, too cold, or even pain and practicality can hold people back. Purchasing a home exercise machine can help solve the problem and make exercise much easier. Hopping on an exercise bike for 15 minutes, for example, can help you squeeze in a heart-healthy workout most days of the week.
ELECTRONICS
creativeboom.com

How a change in photography can inspire a change in self

That's why we've teamed up with MPB, an online platform for used photography and videography equipment, to explore the idea that making a change in your photography can lead to a fundamental change in your life in general. In this article, we speak to five photographers about their photographic journey,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
outsidemagazine

How Can I Inspire My Teen to Love the Outdoors?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Welcome to Tough Love. We’re answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair Braverman, dogsled racer and author of Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube. Have a question of your own? Write to us at toughlove@outsideinc.com.
KIDS
goodhousekeeping.com

How Colorful Pumpkins Are Empowering Real Families to Inspire Change

No symbol of the fall season is as cheerfully ubiquitous as the humble pumpkin. But while these carved and painted gourds are often a treasured reminder of beloved family traditions, many people have also turned them into a vehicle for change. Painted in an array of colors tied to personal...
PASADENA, CA
Vogue

A Catastrophic Brain Injury Changed My Life. How Do I Piece It Back Together?

On the morning of 20 January 2020, only weeks before the pandemic turned the world upside down, I suffered a catastrophic brain injury. One moment I was in a meeting in New York (where I live with my husband and two children), briefly distracted by the play of light as bright winter sunshine bounced off the East River and poured through the windows; the next – nothing. I was in a coma for 17 days, and when I came round, I couldn’t speak, walk, write or move the right side of my body, but one of the hardest things was having to accept that, in an instant, my life had changed forever.
HEALTH
digs.net

How Do I Use This?

In a world where “everyone’s selling something,” I’m thinking we need to change the paradigm of selling entirely. But selling just ain’t the same as it used to be. I’m no stranger to sales, I’ve been “selling something” my entire life…. …selling newspapers in my early teens…. …selling the high...
GOOGLE
AdWeek

How Adobe and Reddit are Inspiring Creativity and Collaboration With a Battle

After a year of limited collaborations in many industries across the U.S. due to Covid-19, the yearning to connect and collaborate with others has reached a notable high. The need to connect different communities safely has added a crucial component to making creative spaces more collaborative. To celebrate the the 10 year anniversary of Reddit’s bustling r/photoshopbattles community, the platform has teamed up with Adobe for a live competition that also flexes brand synergy.
INTERNET
wfxb.com

Exercise Can Play a Role in How Much Sleep You’re Getting

If you’re suffering from insomnia.. it could be because of your exercise routine….or lack there of. According to the Sleep Foundation, there are studies that have shown those who experience chronic insomnia and begin regular exercise can fall asleep up to 13 minutes faster. and also, stay asleep for 18 minutes longer. some forms of exercise are reportedly better than others when it comes to getting rest. moderate-intensity aerobic activities can decrease things like sleep apnea….which includes things like walking, water aerobics and bike rides up inclines. also, Running boosts serotonin, which may improve the brain’s ability regulate sleep.
FITNESS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy