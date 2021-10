After a strenuous season rife with disappointment, momentous changes have finally arrived in the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Flyers enter this season with almost half of their starting lineup composed of new players or more established roster pieces looking to bounce back from declined production in 2020-21. This fact makes it difficult to project where the Orange & Black will land within the unforgiving hellscape that is the Metropolitan Division, but that won’t stop us here at BSH from trying.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO