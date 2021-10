Buster Posey wasted no time getting the San Francisco Giants on the board and the Oracle Park crowd in a frenzy in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Posey's two-run, opposite field home run off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler not only set the tone needed for the Giants to kick off the postseason, but held historic significance in Posey's career and Giants history. The home run also marked the first time the two-time All-Star Buehler gave up a home run on a 3-0 pitch.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO