The global Natural Skin Care Products Market size was USD 11.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.40 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing customer awareness regarding the benefits of natural ingredients in skincare products. Rising environmental concerns, as well as harmful effects of chemicals on skin, has prompted a shift in customer preference towards skincare products that contain more natural ingredients. Skin care has been gaining focus due to climate change and air pollution and resultant effects on skin tone and conditions such as tanning and dry skin among others, and this has been resulting in an increasing number of customers seeking natural ingredients in products they prefer, and for products that are less likely to cause long-term damage to the skin.

