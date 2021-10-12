CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to be Driven by the Increasing Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Las Vegas Herald
 10 days ago

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global acute kidney injury treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, treatments, end-uses, and major...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Related
EurekAlert

Plasma biomarkers predict long-term kidney function after acute kidney injury

A panel of plasma biomarkers measured 3-months after hospital discharge may accurately identify patients with low risk for kidney function loss after acute kidney injury. Acute kidney injury (AKI), a sudden reduction in kidney function, often causes or worsens long-term kidney damage (called chronic kidney disease, CKD). This research evaluates a number of new blood tests (called biomarkers) in people who have had AKI, aiming to improve the ability to assess risk new or progressive kidney disease. Among a panel of 11 biomarkers tested, a combination of the most promising were identified, comprising Soluble Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor (sTNFR)1, sTNFR2, cystatin C and eGFR. This combination discriminated between those with and without worsening CKD after three years, and was particularly good at identifying those at lowest risk for progressive kidney disease. These findings published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) suggest that biomarkers after AKI may be useful in identifying patients with very low risk of subsequent kidney dysfunction and a lower need for medical follow-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Las Vegas Herald

The United States Personal Finance Software Market is being Driven by the Rising Penetration of the Internet in The Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'United States Personal Finance Software Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the United States personal finance software market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
baltimorenews.net

Global Biomass Power Market to be driven by rising demand for power and favourable government regulations worldwide in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Biomass Power Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Biomass Power Market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
baltimorenews.net

Global Rice Syrup Market to be Driven by the rising health awareness among consumers, coupled with the growing demand for natural or plant-based ingredients in various sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Rice Syrup Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global rice syrup market, assessing the market based on its segments like brown rice, white rice and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Restoration of dysnatremia and acute kidney injury benefits outcomes of acute geriatric inpatients

Dysnatremia and dyskalemia are common problems in acutely hospitalized elderly patients. These disorders are associated with an increased risk of mortality and functional complications that often occur concomitantly with acute kidney injury in addition to multiple comorbidities. In a single-center prospective observational study, we recruited 401 acute geriatric inpatients. In-hospital outcomes included all-cause mortality, length of stay, and changes in functional status as determined by the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) scale, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance, and Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS). The prevalence of dysnatremia alone, dyskalemia alone, and dysnatremia plus dyskalemia during initial hospitalization were 28.4%, 14.7% and 32.4%, respectively. Patients with electrolyte imbalance exhibited higher mortality rates and longer hospital stays than those without electrolyte imbalance. Those with initial dysnatremia, or dysnatremia plus dyskalemia were associated with worse ADL scores, ECOG performance and CFS scores at discharge. Subgroup analyses showed that resolution of dysnatremia was related to reduced mortality risk and improved CFS score, whereas recovery of renal function was associated with decreased mortality and better ECOG and CFS ratings. Our data suggest that restoration of initial dysnatremia and acute kidney injury during acute geriatric care may benefit in-hospital survival and functional status at discharge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Tumour Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market to be Driven by Prevalence of Several Inflammatory Disorders, and Growing Demand Amongst the Geriatric Population in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Tumour Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global tumour necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Acute Kidney Injury: A Role for Prebiotics & Probiotics?

In acute kidney injury (AKI), the kidneys suddenly fail and are no longer able to sustain their vital functions. This is a serious life-threatening emergency, but is generally considered treatable and reversible, often without long-term consequences in individuals with no other comorbidities. AKI typically occurs in patients living with chronic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Las Vegas Herald

Natural Skin Care Products Market To Reach $17.40 Billion, Globally by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR: Reports and Data

The global Natural Skin Care Products Market size was USD 11.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.40 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing customer awareness regarding the benefits of natural ingredients in skincare products. Rising environmental concerns, as well as harmful effects of chemicals on skin, has prompted a shift in customer preference towards skincare products that contain more natural ingredients. Skin care has been gaining focus due to climate change and air pollution and resultant effects on skin tone and conditions such as tanning and dry skin among others, and this has been resulting in an increasing number of customers seeking natural ingredients in products they prefer, and for products that are less likely to cause long-term damage to the skin.
SKIN CARE
Las Vegas Herald

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market Overview, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

The global transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy market was valued at USD 37.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 66.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2 percent. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy has come up as the treatment of choice in most congenital heart disease patients with degeneration of a previous right ventricular outflow tract repair. To avoid the need for repeat median sternotomy procedures, less invasive catheter-based interventions to treat pulmonary valve dysfunction have been developed over time.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dairy Products Market Report By Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast 2028

The global dairy products market was valued at 494.5 billion in 2020 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 2.8% during the projected period. Milk and other dairy parts are an essential part of the diet of many people globally. The dairy products are rich in Vitamin A, D, calcium, phosphorous, and riboflavin. As a part of a healthy diet, people often prefer low-fat, lactose, and cholesterol-free dairy products.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

DNA Microarray Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2028

Advancements in DNA microarray techniques, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are key factors fueling global market growth. The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8677.7Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6%, according to the latest report...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Key Prospects Are ArcherDx, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Invitae Corporation, ETC.

The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma. 10% of all hematologic cancers are due to multiple myeloma. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. It is estimated that about 12,830 deaths from multiple myeloma (7,190 in men and 5,640 in women) will happen in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027

The global Business Intelligence And Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Newborn Metabolic Screening Market To Move Through The Consistency-Oriented Ellipse By Reaching US$ 247 Mn From 2020 to 2030

The Newborn Metabolic Screening Market will witness a CAGR of 9.2%, reaching US$ 247 Mn between 2020 to 2030. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Printed Electronics Market, Revenue Share Analysis, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

A new report titled global Printed Electronics Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The objective of this report is to help readers improve their industry's performance by focusing on important business parameters including technological advancements, current market trends, limitations and key players over the forecast period. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Label-free Detection Market worth $626 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Label-free Detection Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables (Biosensor Chip), Software), Technology (Surface Plasmon Resonance), Application (Binding Kinetics), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) & region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,the global Label-Free Detection Market size is estimated to be USD 431 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 626 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7%.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

In Silico Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, Pricing Analysis & Business Opportunities By Leading Players Are Chemical Computing Group ULC, Charles River, ETC

The global In Silico Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.34 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. The In silico drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global In Silico Drug Discovery Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Depression Drugs Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Pfizer, Allergan, GSK

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Depression Drugs Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Intellipharmaceutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Astrazeneca, Lundbeck, Allergan, GSK, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Takeda, NHU Group, Shionogi, APOTEX, Kanghong Pharma & HUAHAI etc.
INDUSTRY

