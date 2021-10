Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr. have agreed to a rookie contract extension for four years worth $105 million. The length - and especially the value - of the contract has been up for debate here at GBB and everywhere that discusses the Memphis Grizzlies. Across his three-year NBA career to this point he has averaged 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 126 career games played. Jaren’s unique abilities that make him one of the NBA’s true unicorns - volume three point shooting and elite defensive potential as a 7-foot tall 22-year-old - suggested that it was in the best interest of Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman and the entire organization to get such a deal done. But it does not come without some risk - Jaren has had multiple injury concerns throughout his time with Memphis since he was drafted #4 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, and there are holes in his game (rebounding and being prone to foul trouble) that give some pause about offering such a lofty extension.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO