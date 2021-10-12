Tigers, Bobcats, Wildcats, Red Devils all fall in tough losses
By Bart Moss
Franklin County Times
10 days ago
The Red Bay Tigers and Phil Campbell Bobcats both took tough losses Friday night. Red Bay lost to Hatton 16-14, and Phil Campbell lost to Lauderdale County 13-6. Red Bay took an early lead against Hatton in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Aiden Quinn. Hatton responded in the...
Zach Rice, one of the prized football recruits in the class of 2022, has made his college decision. During a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, Rice, ranked as the No. 9 player in his class and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, announced that he was committing to North Carolina. Along with the Tar Heels, Alabama was on the list of 5 finalists that looked to gain the services of Rice, along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Virginia.
Zach Clark has stepped up as a leader this season for the Owensboro High School football team. And, for the second consecutive season, the rangy 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is one of the Red Devils’ top defensive performers from his nickel back position. “I think it’s been important for me to become...
Gers lost their final two regular-season volleyball matches in three sets apiece last week, losing on the road at Booneville and Elkins. The Lady Tigers were on the road again Monday, headed back to Booneville to face the Lady Bearcats in the first round of the 3A West District Tournament.
Everything was clicking for Centralia as the Tigers blasted visiting Aberdeen from start to finish, dumping the Bobcats in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-15) to capture their first win Thursday in 2A Evergreen Conference action. “It feels good to get the first win this season in our home gym,” Centralia...
With the high school football regular season coming down to its final weeks, it was no surprise that undefeated Basehor-Linwood rolled past Washington High School (2-3) Friday in blowout fashion, 54-0. The Bobcats move to 6-0 and are still the only undefeated team in Class 4A East and are one...
TOPEKA – The Fort Hays State University football team lost in overtime Saturday, 23-20 against Washburn in MIAA action at Yager Stadium. Fort Hays (3-3 overall, 3-3 MIAA) had the ball first in OT and kicked a field goal. Washburn (4-2, 4-2) responded with a game-winning touchdown pass. The Tigers...
NEWTON — The glitter and shine of homecoming night at Newton-Conover was bookended by the muck and mire of a defensive struggle during Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference football game against West Lincoln. The visiting Rebels broke a scoring dearth when Mason Avery scored a touchdown in the first...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — It was a game of numbers Friday night for St. Clairsville. The Red Devils piled up 431 yards rushing; amassed 533 total yards; scored on their first six possessions; and had 15 players carry the ball at least once. Oh yea, Union Local managed just 86 total yards.
HURON — The Huron Tigers fell behind 28-0 at half and could never get traction in the second half as the Brookings Bobcats defeated Huron 42-14 Friday at Tiger Stadium. The much-talked about Bobcat rushing attack had early success throwing the ball, as quarterback Justin Cofell utilized short passes to his back to earn two first downs before a penalty stalled the Brookings drive.
Bakersfield, CA – Bakersfield College women's soccer team hosted only their second home game of the season against West LA. Renegades were excited to get back to some familiar turf after a few tough road games and some cancelled games due to health and safety protocols. Unfortunately, a scoreless first half would not be in BC's favor as the Gades dropped the game against WLA, 0-1.
In a battle of state-ranked teams, Cloudland had the winning attack. The Highlanders, ranked seventh in Class 1A, used a strong rushing attack to run to a 28-0 victory over Unicoi County on a soggy Friday night at Gentry Stadium. With the win, Cloudland upped its record to 6-1. It...
Noblesville had yet another tough assignment on Friday, as the Millers hosted Brownsburg in the last regular-season and Hoosier Crossroads Conference game at Beaver Materials Field. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, won the game 42-21. Noblesville coach Dave Sharpe, however, said that the score is “not indicative...
BRAWLEY — Senior running back Isaiah Young had two rushing touchdowns to lead the Brawley Union High football team to a 27-15 Imperial Valley League victory over Imperial at Warne Field here on Friday, Oct. 8. Young’s second touchdown came with about three minutes to go in the game to...
On Friday, Oct. 9, the undefeated Wildcats and Beavers squared off in a district matchup in Falls City to determine who had the best likelihood of being declared the eventual district champion. The Beavers struck quickly, returning a kickoff on their first chance at offense after their stout defense held the Wildcats from scoring on their opening drive. However, it wasn’t long before the Yorktown team crossed into the end zone; the kick was blocked, therefore the Wildcats trailed by one, 6-7. Their first score came from a 20-yard pass from quarterback Drew Alexander to De’Quan Clay. The Beavers scored again with a little over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, putting more points on the board with 44 seconds left.
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood Tigers shutout Region 3 and school district rival Cambridge Springs 16-0 at Maplewood High School on Friday. In what was a defensive game, the Tigers prevailed. Maplewood’s Ben Gilberto scored a 17-yard run in the first quarter to give his team an early lead. In...
Continuing on its Big Sky Conference homestand, the Eastern Washington University volleyball team played host to Montana State tonight (Oct. 7) at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash. After dropping the first two sets, EWU fought back to force a fourth, but fell 3-1 (24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 20-25). "Montana State was...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fell 52-31 to TCU Saturday night, dropping to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders were unable to stop TCU’s rushing attack all night, allowing 390 rushing yards. Running backs Zach Evans and Kendre Miller combined for 328 yards and five touchdowns in the game.
The Mooreland Bearcats beat the Texhoma Red Devils Friday night, extending their record to 5 – 0. The game started with a quick touchdown for Mooreland when quarterback Carter Sampson kept the ball and ran over 30 yards to put the Bearcats within the 5-yard line. On the next snap Sampson scored. Stetson Roper (#24) scored 2 points and the score was 8-0 with 11:30 left in the first quarter.
The Bethel Wildcats return home Saturday to face the No. 8 Georgetown Tigers. Kick-off is slated for noon at Wildcat Stadium. The Cats (3-2, 0-1) lost on the road this past week, falling 47-15 at Cumberlands. The Tigers (4-0, 1-0) beat UPIKE 52-14 in Georgetown. It will be the 15th...
Comments / 0