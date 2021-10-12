Tigers, Bobcats, Wildcats, Red Devils all fall in tough losses

On Friday, Oct. 9, the undefeated Wildcats and Beavers squared off in a district matchup in Falls City to determine who had the best likelihood of being declared the eventual district champion. The Beavers struck quickly, returning a kickoff on their first chance at offense after their stout defense held the Wildcats from scoring on their opening drive. However, it wasn’t long before the Yorktown team crossed into the end zone; the kick was blocked, therefore the Wildcats trailed by one, 6-7. Their first score came from a 20-yard pass from quarterback Drew Alexander to De’Quan Clay. The Beavers scored again with a little over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, putting more points on the board with 44 seconds left.

9 DAYS AGO