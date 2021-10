Southern Rock giants 38 Special are coming to rock your face off in Lake Charles this weekend. 38 Special was formed by Donnie Van Zant and Don Barnes in 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida. Van Zant is the younger brother of Lynyrd Skynyrd founder Ronnie Van Zant. Donnie began playing and gigging in his teen years. The band got their name when they were rehearsing one day in a warehouse and the cops were called on a noise complaint. When the officers arrived, the band couldn't get out of the warehouse because the door the cops wanted them to exit was locked by a padlock. One of the officers said, "That's all right. We'll let this .38 special do the talking", and shot off the lock. And the rest is history.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO