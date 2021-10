The hottest new craze on social media is the new Lake Charles-based series Black Blood. It was created by Aaron (Director Fresh) Mulligan who has already made waves with his hit The Kickback and now he has the city in a frenzy with his newest body of work. I know Aaron personally and from the first time I met him, I knew that it was something about him. He truly had a willingness to want to work with and help groom other individuals to rise to the occasion. That is one of the reasons why he solicited locals from the city to be a part of his films.

