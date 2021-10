MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman got the ball a few yards outside of the 18-yard box and began to make her way into Mount Carmel girls soccer history. As two Warrior Run defenders descended on her from her left and right, Chapman dribbled two times and on the third she took aim at the goal from the right side and shot the ball into the left corner of the goal past the sprawling Warrior Run goalie for Chapman’s 100th career goal.

MOUNT CARMEL, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO