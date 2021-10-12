CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham attacker Lucas: I love what I do. I love football

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham attacker Lucas Moura says he'll never take his profession for granted. Currently working at Spurs during the international break, Lucas says it's important to always be positive. “I love this game," he said. “I love what I do. I love football, and I'm always available, always ready to...

