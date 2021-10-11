New England Patriots leave Houston with more questions than answers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots appeared to have caught some good news when both Shaq Mason and Damien Harris were present for the start of practice on Wednesday. Yet as it turns out, neither was capable of participating in the session. Both Mason (abdomen) and Harris (ribs) were listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session, along with cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion). Mason missed Sunday’s game in Houston, along with most of his offensive line brethren. Harris played but suffered a rib injury late in the 25-22 win. Nine Patriots were listed as limited participants: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), OL Justin Herron (abdomen), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). The Patriots are preparing to host the Cowboys, who had two players that did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: defensive end Dorance Armstrong and star cornerback Trevon Diggs. Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) was limited, along with two other Cowboys.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO