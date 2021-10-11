New England Patriots leave Houston with more questions than answers
A win is a win, and that certainly couldn’t be more true for the New England Patriots. Despite pulling off an impressive 13 point comeback against the Houston Texans yesterday afternoon, the Patriots labored through another up-and-down outing, and were barely able to pull out a victory over the lowly Texans. After nearly pulling off an upset victory last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team took a couple steps back despite coming away with a win.chowderandchampions.com
Comments / 0