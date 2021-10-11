CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots leave Houston with more questions than answers

By Owen Crisafulli
chowderandchampions.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA win is a win, and that certainly couldn’t be more true for the New England Patriots. Despite pulling off an impressive 13 point comeback against the Houston Texans yesterday afternoon, the Patriots labored through another up-and-down outing, and were barely able to pull out a victory over the lowly Texans. After nearly pulling off an upset victory last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team took a couple steps back despite coming away with a win.

chowderandchampions.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

New England Patriots: RB Damien Harris expected to be fine after leaving Sunday's game

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris avoided any serious injuries in Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Harris was in and out of the win after exiting the game with a chest injury, returning, and then exiting again after suffering an injury to his ribs.
NFL
CBS Boston

Damien Harris, Shaq Mason Non-Participants In Patriots’ Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots appeared to have caught some good news when both Shaq Mason and Damien Harris were present for the start of practice on Wednesday. Yet as it turns out, neither was capable of participating in the session. Both Mason (abdomen) and Harris (ribs) were listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session, along with cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion). Mason missed Sunday’s game in Houston, along with most of his offensive line brethren. Harris played but suffered a rib injury late in the 25-22 win. Nine Patriots were listed as limited participants: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), OL Justin Herron (abdomen), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). The Patriots are preparing to host the Cowboys, who had two players that did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: defensive end Dorance Armstrong and star cornerback Trevon Diggs. Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) was limited, along with two other Cowboys.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: More O-Line Issues Emerge For New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:. — Starting left guard Mike Onwenu returned to practice, as ESPN’s Field Yates had reported earlier in the day, indicating he’s been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. But the Patriots were without both...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chris Conley
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pats
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy