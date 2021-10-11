Perkie's Observations: Spencer's Troubles Deepen When Ava Has Him Arrested on General Hospital

On today's General Hospital recap: Carly wants to be honest with Britt about Jason and admits she lied so Britt would let Jason go. Carly says the wedding was real and they were happy, but she wants things to go back to the way they were. Britt says she and Jason are done. Britt says losing Jason was a blessing because she knows Carly will always come first. Carly pushes back, but Britt says coming in second doesn't work for her.